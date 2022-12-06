He's the Inman Valley dirt demon that loves the thrill of speed and with a successful sand drag career under his belt, he's been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go faster than he's ever gone before.
Dan Dycer is a professional sand drag racer that grew up in Murray Bridge, but now calls the Fleurieu home.
Dycer kickstarts his heart with a shot of high octane action and once he releases the clutch he can hit speeds of up to 200km per hour.
The passion for motorsport stems from childhood and that boyhood thrill of trying to go faster never left his system.
"Riding bikes has been in my life since I was a kid," Dycer said.
"We rode a lot as kids and it just kept going into adulthood. I didn't start riding sand drags competitively until 2003.
"Growing up we were always riding off road and I'd been watching sand drags since I was 15, but we never raced in any discipline back then we just had a lot of fun with motocross.
"As you get older, you have a business, life moves fast, but sand drags still looked like a lot of fun.
"I began sand drag racing as it was a casual thing, there's no major commitments, show up on the day and take your family. It's a great time."
His passion for the sport grew quick, but reiterated that his skills didn't hone overnight. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears over those handlebars and a lot of sleepless nights to understand his machinery.
"Racing in sand drags, it's very quick," Dycer said.
"It's very different to bitumen racing. You need to build yourself up into it. You can't just hop on the fastest thing available right away.
"I'm really proud of the progression of the bikes, from how they started to where they are now.
"I still own the bike I began my sand drag career on and it's progressed a lot over the years. We've upgraded it, made it a lot faster. In the beginning we just wanted to race. Then all of a sudden you want to compete. It's an absolute adrenalin rush."
Dan is an accomplished and well respected rider in the scene, his stacked trophy cabinet says everything you need to hear.
Now after all this success, a new challenge has been offered to Dycer as he will transition to Nitro Bike racing on a fully sponsored ride by Danny Rickard.
"Danny's got two of these bikes and he has a big sponsor in Adelaide Harley Davidson Bike Works. We'll be running two nitro bikes for the 2023 season at Tailem Bend. That's really exciting," Dycer said.
"Sand drag bikes can hit up to 120 miles an hour (193km) in several seconds and the nitro bikes can hit between 160-180 miles an hour (289km). It's a big, big jump in speed with the nitro bikes."
The Tailem Bend Nitro Bike meeting will be aimed at mid-next year, 2023 months and Dycer said that through all of it, without his team and friends around him, none of it would be possible.
"The great thing about this sport is that you can't do it yourself. It's a total team effort, made easier with sponsors like Fleurieu Security Systems, Rickfield Truck Repairs, Brass Ball Racing and Scott Wait," he said.
"Neville Lush from *Dyno Tuning. He's been tuning and building our engines for a long time while educating us.
"Mark Hood is a legend in the Harley circles and he's jumped on board with the nitro bike stuff. He'll be tuning, and we couldn't do it without main crew members Rags and Thommo.
"This is a one in a lifetime opportunity and to have met all the great people I have, and for it all to progress to this, it's something I would have never thought could happen."
