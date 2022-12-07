Water views a Mannum holiday park are set to be 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for tourists who head to the area.
The summer season traditionally brings hoards of tourists to the the Mid-Murray and along with it trade for local businesses and tourism operators.
But with so much focus on the River Murray flooding the fear is that tourists may stay away.
Manger of the Mannum Big 4 Parks, Michaela Whittaker, said there was no reason for people not to visit the river.
"We are still open, still here and working hard to ensure the park remains a pleasure to stay," she said.
"So many people have been frightened off from focused news negativity around the flood coverage,"
A 3 metre wide by 1.5 metre high levee has been built by the council at Mannum to withstand the high-water flow event.
As a result there will be minimal disruption to the caravan park - and there are still plenty of pelicans and wildlife to be seen.
"Nothing has changed aside we just had to move a few cabins," Mrs Whittaker said.
Eight cabins have been moved for safe keeping off the property, with other cabins set to temporarily be shifted away from the waterfront.
The park has pet-friendly caravan spots and cabins available away from the river frontage.
"We will remain open until PowerSA informs us that they will cut the electricity, but that may not be for weeks. There is still plenty of time to come down and have a look," Mrs Whittaker said.
"Bring the family, bring the kids because this is a flood event that may never happen again in their lifetime, it's a genuine once-in-a-lifetime event that they can be apart of and it's a must see.
"Even if it's just for one night, come down and look at the water and go support local businesses in the main street. A little help from tourists now, will go a long way.
The Big 4 Breeze Holiday Park has plans to bounce back after the floods and will use downtime to improve the site.
"Once we reopen, we will be a brand new holiday park again," Mrs Whittaker said.
