The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Health Minister announces greater eligibility for encephalitis vaccine in Murray Bridge region

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising waters and warm weather expected to bring a booming breeding season for Mosquitos. Picture Shutterstock

Holiday homeowners in the Mid-Murray are now eligible to access the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) vaccine as the South Australian vaccine program expands to people whose homes might be inundated by flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.