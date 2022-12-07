Holiday homeowners in the Mid-Murray are now eligible to access the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) vaccine as the South Australian vaccine program expands to people whose homes might be inundated by flooding.
It is expected around 3,000 holiday homes along the banks of the Murray River will be impacted by flood waters and steps have been taken to protect people cleaning up homes after flood waters recede.
The numbers of mosquitos have exploded due to warm, wet conditions.
People have also been advised to take steps to limit mosquito bites and the risk of catching JEV, Ross River Virus, Murray Valley encephalitis virus and Barmah Forrest virus.
Health and Wellbeing Minister Chris Picton urged more locals to get the potentially lifesaving vaccine.
"Over the last few weeks, we have seen a significant increase in vaccine uptake by these communities, and we are pleased to expand the eligibility criteria to those with holiday homes in the region who have been identified at risk of flooding," he said.
"This is a potentially deadly virus, and any measures those at risk can take to protect themselves should do so."
People have been advised to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes this summer by covering up with light-coloured, long sleeved, loose-fitting clothing, using insect repellent, eliminating water around your home that mosquitoes could breed in and ensuring homes have mosquito screens on doors and windows.
Nine people have been diagnosed with the JEV virus in South Australia since December last year - with all cases hospitalised and two deaths.
Symptoms of JEV include confusion, headaches, tremors, drowsiness, neck stiffness and seizures. While most people infected will not experience symptoms, a small proportion will develop encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), which can be fatal or cause long-term neurological damage.
Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says that due to the wet weather, summer weather and rising flood waters the perfect conditions have been created for mosquitos.
"We know that alongside flooding associated with rising water levels in the River Murray, this will create greater mosquito breeding habitat and conditions, which support the transmission of mosquito borne diseases," she said.
"We are strongly encouraging people to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against mosquito bites and to remember that a vaccination against JEV does not protect against other mosquito borne diseases."
For more information about the JEV vaccine and eligibility visit the SA Health website.
