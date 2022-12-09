More psychological and mental health nursing services to assist the community provided by the RMCLHN, who are also engaging further staff through local mental health provider FocusOne Health in partnership with Country SA PHN.

Increased psychiatrist support via Telehealth from the Rural and Remote Mental Health Unit operated by BHFLHN.

More child mental health support with additional staff for CAMHS to provide assessment, care plans and therapeutic interventions. An extended hours service for young people will increase capacity to respond to new and existing referrals, as well as Telehealth psychiatry reviews and partnerships with schools to identify at-risk children.