The Mid-Murray region will benefit from a $1 million dollar support package to expand the mental health services for flood impacted communities.
In a bid to support the impacted community, the SA Flood Mental Health Response will provide increased specialist and early intervention mental health services to minimise long-term mental health impacts for people of all ages.
The support package will promote positive mental wellbeing for individuals, families and communities to reduce the risk of mental ill-health and suicide, and ensure mental health services are equipped to manage the increased demand associated with the floods.
Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Chris Picton, acknowledges the trauma and stress that will be impacting Mid-Murray residents as the flood waters continue to rise in the region.
"Natural disasters like floods and bushfires are extremely stressful events that can trigger mental health problems for people impacted, and for members of the community with existing mental health concerns, it can be particularly challenging," Minister Picton said.
"Our SA Flood Mental Health Response will build on existing partnerships and expand local mental health services, so support is available to those in need at this crucial time."
The package will be delivered in a partnership between the Riverland Mallee Coorong Local Health Network (RMCLHN), the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network (BHFLHN), Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), Wellbeing SA, Country SA Primary Health Network, and the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist.
The first steps in the new $1 million mental health response package will include:
Additional programs will be announced over coming weeks to respond to community need as the flood crisis continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@murrayvalleystandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.