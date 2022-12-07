The Murray Valley Standard
River residents encouraged to take advantage of emergency relief centre

By Sam Lowe
December 7 2022 - 3:30pm
Mid Murray Council chief executive officer, Ben Scales, with Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, at the Mannum Football Club Emergency Relief Centre. Picture by Sam Lowe

As the Emergency Relief Centre in Mannum opens, the Minister for Human Services has called to the community, asking they take advantage of the services on offer.

