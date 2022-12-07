As the Emergency Relief Centre in Mannum opens, the Minister for Human Services has called to the community, asking they take advantage of the services on offer.
The Emergency Relief Centre at the Mannum Football Club, organised by Housing SA, is a volunteer run service that provides the affected community with the latest flood information, access to accommodation and financial support, and a safe place to have a chat.
Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, attended the opening of the centre, joined by Mid Murray Council chief executive officer, Ben Scales, to show her support for the Emergency Relief Centre and encourage the community to seek the help they may need.
Minister Cook said that people have known for some time that the flooding is coming and that so many people will be impacted.
"People have actually got the opportunity now to come to the relief centre and in advance form a relationship with the people that are there and an understanding of what is available should people need to leave their homes, and we know that there will be hundreds of people who will need to leave their homes, and seek assistance with accommodation, financial support, food provision," Minister Cook said.
"In our relief centre you can feel the care that is available for people, I think you can feel the professionalism and the confidence that is wrapped up in that care."
While the relief centre is organised by Housing SA, volunteers from the Australian Red Cross and the Mannum Lions Club, along with donations from FoodBank and social work and counselling services will provide the affected community with as much support as possible.
Minister Cook said that some people do profess to have the oracle and can predict exacts about what is going to happen but what people need to do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
"That's what people in the relief centre are doing, that's what they've done, and they've set up a place now that is welcoming, that is kind, that has experts, and people with some calm that can provide that advice. Do it now. Make that relationship," she said.
The Mannum community have been encouraged to use the facility as much as necessary and possible for the duration of the flood event.
A new revision to the requirements of rental assistance and emergency accommodation has also been put in place, effective immediately, that allows residents of houseboats, caravans and alternative residential properties to qualify, rather than just houses.
"Many people don't have thousands of dollars in their bank to pay caravan fees or site fees or cabin fees, what we've done is we've secured a range of options for use in crisis and short term along the river, and these options like caravan sites, cabins, now can be considered a housing outcome for the purposes of this emergency," Minister Cook said.
"People can come from a range of different types of accommodation and go to a range of different types of accommodation in order to be safe and in order to be able to access the amenities they need for ongoing sustenance."
One of the facilities in Mannum is an interim caravan park, positioned towards the sheds at the Mannum Football Club.
Mid Murray Council chief executive officer, Ben Scales, said working with government departments, the Mid Murray Council has set up a number of different areas where people can go and camp for free.
"One of the challenges we have is that most of our caravan parks are going to be inundated ... so we've got people down on Mannum Waters Marina who live on houseboats and they've made the decision to come and put their caravans up here because they still want to be able to check on their boats," Mr Scales said.
"Some people are making the decision to stay and if they are, they need to be sure they're making good decisions, but it's an opportunity for them to be close.
"Community is amazing at this time when we're in crisis, the Mannum Show Society are allowing people to use their power that they're usually using for their annual show, and SA Water are looking at putting some toilets and showers accessible for those people on River Lane for those people who are going to lose their sewer," he said.
"Council, we're also working on doing a dump point, so for those people who are staying in their homes and maybe not have sewer, they're going to be able to bring their port-a-loo or cassette and make sure they clean that as well, it's really important that people feel safe and have somewhere that they can come."
Minister Cook said people need to be aware that the flow to height ratio of the current event is different from others when it comes to flood tracking.
"Sure, be confident in your judgment. But also, run it passed one of the experts who is here at the relief centre providing options to people every day and is able to access the latest updates," she said.
For more information on flood preparation and contacts:
