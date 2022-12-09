The Mannum Men's Shed is just one of the 72 grassroots organisations sharing in some of the South Australian Government's $550,000 community funding recently announced.
The much needed funds have gone towards new equipment, like wood lathes, to help create better quality finished products, ensure safety within the shed, and help encourage new members to join with the aim to help the local Mannum community.
Mannum Men's Shed President Bill McGhie said that the new sharpeners will help with both safety, and quality.
"The Mannum Men's Shed is delighted to receive this funding which will enable us to purchase new tools and sharpeners so our members can enjoy making fine products safely and efficiently," Mr McGhie said.
"Our shed provides a great sense of community and a place for local men to go and chat and work on projects.
"The shed is great for the guys' mental health, sitting and talking with new and old friends, and working on both personal and community projects," he said.
Recently the men's shed had over a dozen of its members go and provide much needed support to the Mannum community by sandbagging a local residents house.
Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook visited the Mannum Men's shed and was supportive of the local group and their community spirit in the midst of a flood crisis.
"The work of organisations like the Mannum Men's Shed is really important in bringing people together, and helping to achieve objectives like increasing participation, engagement and belonging," she said.
"Grants will help community organisations across South Australia to grow their programs, projects and facilities in ways that reduce social isolation and foster greater community wellbeing. Something that is so important right now in flood zones where we know there is a lot of stress and anxiety."
