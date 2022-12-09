The Murray Valley Standard

Mannum Men's Shed receive government grant for newer, safer tools

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 9 2022 - 5:30pm
The Mannum Men's Shed with Mid Murray Council CEO Ben Scales and MP Nat Cook. Picture by Sam Lowe

The Mannum Men's Shed is just one of the 72 grassroots organisations sharing in some of the South Australian Government's $550,000 community funding recently announced.

