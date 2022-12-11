Murray Bridge trainers and officials welcomed the latest edition to their state of the art training complex at Gifford Hill with the opening of the Inner Grass Track.
The new surface was put through its paces on Tuesday, December 6, and Murray Bridge Racing Club Manager, John Buhagiar, said it was another significant step forward for the Gifford Hill facility.
"We had 72 horses work on the grass this morning, and the early feedback is very positive,'' Mr Buhagiar said.
"From a club point of view the new inner track will allow us to manage the workload on the course proper and give us more opportunity to perform remedial work which is crucial in maintaining a world class racing surface."
The newly opened grass track is the latest project within a series of planned infrastructure projects that are aimed at supporting the growing horse population in South Australia.
After two years in development, the inner track project will help reduce wear and tear on the Gifford Hill Racecourse proper, which Racing SA have reported as one of the best racing surfaces in Australia.
The addition of the inner grass surface will also help accommodate the 164 new horses that will use the Murray Bridge facility when the new stables open in 2023.
Work is ongoing with the on-course stables and an equine pool infrastructure project that continues to attract local, interstate and international participants to Gifford Hill.
The Murray Bridge development is also estimated to create $63 million in economic value to South Australia in its first five years of completion and create more than 100 jobs.
Racing SA chief executive, Vaughn Lynch, said the opening of the new inner grass track marks a significant milestone for the training complex in Murray Bridge and continues Racing SA's investment in infrastructure and improving the industry.
"The track further enhances Murray Bridge's status as one of the premium training facilities in Australia," Mr Lynch said.
"Having another world class surface for horses to train on will benefit not only the local trainers but will alleviate the pressure on the course proper."
Local Murray Bridge horse trainer, Matthew Seyers, said the new inner track surface was given the tick of the approval from riders.
"We had a couple of older horses and a couple of younger ones gallop around there this morning,'' Seyers said.
"I think the younger horses will take more time to get used to the different dimensions being a tighter turning track but it's only going to be a good asset for Murray Bridge."
