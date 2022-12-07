Over 80 Murray Bridge residents will receive a holiday surprise with their Meals on Wheels Christmas delivery.
The Lions Club of Murray Bridge has come together to celebrate the holiday season by donating Christmas cakes to Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels for the 18th year.
"A huge thank you to the Lions Club of Murray bridge for donating their lovely Christmas Cakes to the Murray Bridge Branch of Meals on Wheels," said Mary Rowley, Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels Branch Chair and Secretary.
Cakes will be delivered to clients on Friday, December 23, along with their Christmas meals.
Currently, Meals on Wheels deliver between 80 and 85 meals to clients around the Murray Bridge area daily.
Because of the high demand, there is a callout from both Meals on Wheels and the Lions Club of Murray Bridge for more people to get involved and become a volunteer to support their local community.
If you are interested in putting your name down, contact Paul from the Lions Club of Murray Bridge on 85310987, or Meals on Wheels on 1800 854 453.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.