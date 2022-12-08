It is official, Emily DeMichele is the first graduate from the Murray River Study Hub, celebrated by family and local political figures.
Around three years ago, Emily made the decision that she did not want to travel to Adelaide to go to university but instead wanted to continue her studies of communication and marketing surrounded by friends and family in her hometown of Murray Bridge.
In 2019, government funding provided the opportunity for the Murray River Study Hub to open their doors in both Murray Bridge and Berri, providing local community members with the opportunity to undertake higher education learning without travelling to major cities.
Emily said she was thankful for everyone that came out to celebrate her graduation and the support they provided her over the course of her degree.
"If it wasn't for the Study Hub I probably wouldn't be standing up here with a uni degree, nor working in the region doing something I love," Emily said.
"So thank you Dad and Mum from Raine Horne, Ben and Elise from Regional Development Australia (RDA) for giving me the opportunity to utilise my degree, and thank you to the Rural City of Murray Bridge and everyone else in this room that's contributed, for backing and investing in the Study Hub, allowing people like myself to stay in their hometown and give back to their community.
"I hope this encourages other students who also see a bright future in our region, and that it is possible and worth considering," she said.
Joining Emily in her celebration was her family, the Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley, and chief executive officer, Michael Sedgman, Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick, Member for Barker Tony Pasin, Senator Bridget Mackenzie, chief executive officer of the Coorong District Council Bridget Mather, chief executive of RDA Ben Fee, TAFESA regional manager Sarah Lance, Professor Sally Ferguson, Murray Bridge High School Principal Ruth Mussger and Unity College Year 12 coordinator Erin Eckermann.
Throughout the duration of her studies, Emily never stopped giving back to the community, working three jobs and also winning a national award for her Raine and Horne marketing.
Rural City of Murray Bridge chief executive officer, Michael Sedgman, said what is most impressive about Emily is that when she started her degree she had two jobs, one as the marketing and content manager at Raine and Horne Murray Bridge and the other as a sales assistant at Sportspower.
"In her final year, Emily took on a third job as social media and digital marketing support officer at RDA Murraylands and Riverland, she took all that on and still managed to complete her study within a three year program," Mr Sedgman said.
"In addition we know that Emily dedicates much of her time to her netball club, both playing in the A Reserves, but putting her creative and marketing skills to use, designing new uniforms for the club which outsold beyond expectations.
"Emily is one of many who accessed the support of the Study Hub program over the last two to three years and she's demonstrated what this program is all about, retaining our student residents ... and supporting their higher education pathway," he said.
