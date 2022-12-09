The high-flow event that is seeping into the Murray River is expected to be worse than previously predicted with an extra 40 gigalitres expected to hit the Mid-Murray area towards the end of December.
Up to 180 gigalitres a day is already flowing along the river near the Victorian border, with new information today that it is expected to rise up to 220 gigalitres a day, slightly more than expected.
It means the unprecedented water event will hit the near maximum for most levees around the Mid-Murray area.
State Emergency Services Minister Joe Szakacs said the river dwelling communities were still facing extensive damage, but support would be there when it was needed.
"When we have our river communities faced with very significant impacts there is never good news," he said.
"But we are comforted that the assuredness of flows in that 190 gigalitre to 200 gigalitre range are materialising, that we know that those flows will peak at late December 2022, and that the preparations that we are undertaking and that the preparations that are continuing are well within range to support our community when they need it."
Ben Bruce, a Department for Environment and Water hydrologist who has been watching the flow of thee water as it crosses the state border, said the two peaks that were expected in December and into January appear to be merging together, thus the height of the water was not expected to go higher once the first peak hits.
"As they've travelled through the system they've sort of merged, so they haven't built on top of each other, they've effectively merged together and because the peak at the end of the month will be higher it's effectively a continuum of the same now," he said.
State Emergency Services chief executive Chris Beattie said that 5000 properties along the Murray River have been doorknocked by emergency services.
He said that already at least 1000 of those properties were already at varying levels of inundation.
"SES expects that the number of properties that are inundated will increase over December in line with the forecasts and that by the end of December somewhere around 4000 properties will be inundated," he said.
"Currently there's a bit over 2000 disconnections in terms of power to customers and SES expects this number to increase too over December such that by the peak flows of 190 to 220 gigalitres by the end of December there will be around 4000 customers that have been disconnected."
