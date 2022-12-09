The Murray Valley Standard
Murray River Flood update means more than an extra 40 gigalitres of water expected to flow into the Mid-Murray region

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 9 2022 - 2:30pm
Flood waters last week caused the lower Mannum Ferry to close Picture: Lauren Thomson

The high-flow event that is seeping into the Murray River is expected to be worse than previously predicted with an extra 40 gigalitres expected to hit the Mid-Murray area towards the end of December.

