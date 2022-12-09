A new 24/7 flow cam has been installed in Murray Bridge to monitor levels in the River Murray and the impacts flows have on the Murray Bridge riverfront.
The flow cam has been made available for all on the Rural City of Murray Bridge YouTube channel.
Installed on the rooftop of the Bridgeport Hotel, the camera monitors the railway bridge, Sturt Reserve and the River Murray to understand how the increased levels impact major council assets.
Rural City of Murray Bridge chief executive officer Michael Sedgman said the installation would assist council in monitoring and documenting the river levels rising and receding.
"People can see for themselves, in real time, that we are not under water and that Murray Bridge is a thriving destination worth checking out this summer," Mr Sedgman said.
"We invite everyone to enjoy our beautiful region and all it has to offer.
"The flow cam provides instant access to information on Murray River flows and conditions to help people plan their visit," he said.
Mr Sedgman said Murray Bridge will remain very much open for business this summer, despite some events being postponed or relocated from riverfront reserves due to high river levels.
"Even without the usual riverfront activities, Murray Bridge is one big playground," he said.
"There is plenty of things to see and do, and an exciting school holiday program in development for January."
View the live 'flow cam' feed on the Rural City of Murray Bridge YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/ff1lLKB7U5A
A full list of Council services and facilities impacted by rising water levels is available at www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au
For all other flood related enquiries call the River Murray Flood Info Line on 1800 362 361 or visit ses.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.