The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

A live feed will monitor river levels and flow impacts in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 10 2022 - 9:30am
The new flow cam will allow council and the community to monitor flood levels. Picutre supplied

A new 24/7 flow cam has been installed in Murray Bridge to monitor levels in the River Murray and the impacts flows have on the Murray Bridge riverfront.

