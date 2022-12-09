The Murray Bridge Community Club is one of few council assets protected from the impending floods, but manager Shane Barton-Antcliffe is calling out for more help.
Government support comparable to the COVID JobKeeper payments is just one of the ways the business is asking Local, State and Federal Governments to support worker's mental health and wellbeing, and the business' sustainability throughout the flood event.
Murray Bridge Community Club manager, Shane Barton-Antcliffe, said while he is glad the Rural City of Murray Bridge has protected the club with Defencell walls, business has definitely dropped.
"When you're talking $300 a week is all we've been offered, it's almost a kick in the guts, and I know my staff will have no choice - because every other pub in regional areas, SA wide, we're all struggling for staff as it is - so they'll go find work, and do I have enough staff then to reopen?" Mr Barton-Antcliffe said.
"You would think we get the majority back, but for me it is a concern, and I just don't think the government has done enough, they were so happy to throw out $750 a week during the COVID period and I know this is a totally different thing, but at least then I could say to my staff 'we'd have enough to sneak through', at least it's enough to keep them on board."
On top of struggling to maintain staff and support them financially through the difficult period, Shane is most concerned about his staff's mental health.
He said you can see on people's faces when you walk through the bar how they are struggling and that one of his team even broke down in tears due to the amount of stress that entails finding another interim job and ensuring financial stability.
"I don't have answers and that's the worst bit, everything I tell them is 'I believe we'll be shutting on this day' or 'I believe we'll be a reduced format' so, that's a real concern," Mr Barton-Antcliffe said.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a stressful time, you try and pretend you don't take the weight of your staff on your shoulders but you do, you care for them, they're my team and we're lucky enough we all make a pretty decent family and it's tough, especially when you see they're all down and nervous, it's not ideal."
One of the ways that Shane is seeking support is through financial support similar to the second round of COVID JobKeeper payments.
Opposition Leader David Speirs, Member for Barker Tony Pasin, Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick and Senator Bridget McKenzie are just some of the political figures that have visited the Murray Bridge Community Club and heard the callouts of Mr Barton-Antcliffe.
"Please, just support my staff, there's got to be more done for them, the most important thing now is mental health, mental health is such a huge concern community broad and this is just making it worse so they need support, and I think this is the time I think governments need to step up and support, that's their role, that's their job," Mr Barton-Antcliffe said.
