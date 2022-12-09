The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Three-hundred-dollars a week not enough to support threatened business

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 9 2022 - 1:30pm
Murray Bridge Community Club manager Shane Barton-Antcliffe, Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick, Member of the Legislative Council Laura Curran and Opposition Leader David Speirs at the community club's Defencell wall. Picture by Sam Lowe

The Murray Bridge Community Club is one of few council assets protected from the impending floods, but manager Shane Barton-Antcliffe is calling out for more help.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

