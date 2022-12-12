As power across the region power is beginning to get disconnected due to rising flood waters, Power Networks SA and the SASES urge residents to sign up for SMS updates.
The SMS update service has been a vital information source for residents who have had their power disconnected or have been flagged as needing to be disconnected for safety reasons during the expected flooding.
Head of Corporate Affairs at SA Power Networks, Paul Roberts, wants everyone in the region to sign up for this free service.
"We've listened to the community and have reviewed the disconnection complaints we have heard so far," Mr Roberts said.
"The SMS service is the best at-hand information residents can get; this is a complicated issue with many variables being found by the crews on the ground in the region."
The SA Power Network crews who are out in the Mid Murray region are abiding by the models and latest information they have, with the flood water conditions changing every day.
At transformer stations in the Mid Murray, disconnection crews are finding complicated issues, whether it be waters have not reached their expected levels - pushing disconnection dates back - or finding water levels worse - meaning more disconnections than planned had to be carried out.
"1,800 disconnections were expected to happen, and the crews on the ground found that 400 properties power supply could remain," Mr Roberts said.
Christ Beattie, SASES Chief Officer wants as many residents in the affected area to sign up to the service to remain up to date for the latest changes projected in the coming weeks.
"Currently there's a bit over 2,000 disconnections in terms of power to customers and SASES expects this number to increase too over December such that by the peak flows of 190 to 220 gigalitres by the end of December, there will be around 4,000 customers that have been disconnected," Mr Beattie said.
"We are encouraging people to register for the South Australia Power Network's, Power at My Place alerts."
To register for the service, residents must go to the SA Power Networks website, where once signed up, it will provide an SMS style of notification when the power may be disconnected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@murrayvalleystandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.