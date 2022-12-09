The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Ferry users must seek alternative route during closure period

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 9 2022 - 4:30pm
Mannum's downstream ferry will now be officially closed from Sunday, December 11. Picture by William Bailey

Mannum's downstream ferry will be officially closed as of 11pm Sunday, December 11.

