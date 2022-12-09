Mannum's downstream ferry will be officially closed as of 11pm Sunday, December 11.
Less than two weeks after the closure of the upstream ferry, the downstream ferry has been closed due to current levels in the River Murray surpassing 130 Gigalitres per day (GL/per day.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport's (DIT) commercial marine and state water manager, Grant Sommers, said the closure comes at a time when ensuring public safety is a top priority.
"The waters are now at the state that that ferry can't safely land at the landing infrastructure, so unfortunately we need to close it until water levels reduce to below approximately 130GL/per day," Mr Sommers said.
"Our absolute intent is to, as soon as we can, restart those ferries, the only thing with the Mannum ferry is that the council has built a levee to protect the township, so we'll be working with the council to have that removed very quickly, as soon as we can."
Over the course of the flood event, ferry operators will remain employed by DIT, now undertaking a different role in ensuring the ferry's safety for the duration of the event.
What this looks like as a ferry operator is making sure the ferry's navigation lights work correctly, adjusting the ferry's position for the rising water and maintaining the ferries and making sure they are fit for purpose.
"The other thing they will be asked to do during this period is to talk to the community when they come to the ferry, just to provide information, and just to point them to the QR code with all of our other information as well," Mr Sommers said.
Until the ferries are reopened, a detour will be in place along the road network via Mannum Road, Bridge Street, Old Princes Highway, Karoonda Highway, Burdett Road, Cross Road, Burt Road to Hunter Highway.
