Mannum set for one flood peak, not two, in the new year

Mannum is now expected to be hit by a flood peak around January 5 after flows down the river were revised.
A new report released on Friday found that water was bypassing monitoring points on the river due to water overflows into floodplains and smaller branches of rivers.
There are only three locations on the River Murray where flows can be reliably calculated - Lock 1 at Blanchetown and the barrages at the Murray mouth.
Flood levels at Renmark are expected to exceed the 1974 levels, which was an indication of the amount of water coming down the river.
The river at Mannum is expected to peak between January 5 and 15, rather than just after Christmas on December 27.
Ben Bruce, a Department for Environment and Water hydrologist who has been watching the flow of the water as it crosses the state border, said two peaks that were expected in December and into January appear to be merging together.
"As they've travelled through the system they've sort of merged, so they haven't built on top of each other, they've effectively merged together and because the peak at the end of the month will be higher it's effectively a continuum of the same now," he said.
It is forecast that the total flow at the South Australian border will reach a peak in the range of 190 GL/day to 220 GL/day in the last week of December 2022.
Water levels near the South Australian border are currently similar to 1974 flood levels and the total flow is estimated to be approximately 180 GL/day.
The flow over Lock 1 is currently at approximately 125 GL/day and will increase to around 140 GL/day over the coming week.
Typically, by the time the flood peak reaches Lock 1, it will have reduced by 5 to 20 GL/day compared to the peak flow measured at the border.
Water levels downstream of Lock 1 can be impacted by wind events which may cause temporary increases in water levels.
Residents in the Mid Murray area should still actively pay attention to relevant emergency services announcements as conditions and estimates may change in the future
