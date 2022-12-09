The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mannum set for one flood peak, not two, in the new year

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 9 2022 - 5:30pm
Sentinel-2 L2A images on 9 December 2020 (top) and 8 December 2022 (bottom) (OpenStreetMap SentinelHub) showing multiple channels (2020) and floodwaters across floodplain (2022). SA border is in centre of image and Lake Victoria on right side of image.

Mannum is now expected to be hit by a flood peak around January 5 after flows down the river were revised.

