While stores around the state are gearing up for the Christmas rush, one particular store in Mannum has geared up and moved to higher ground in preparation of January's peak flood prediction.
The store Frankie and Calla, with owner Renae Seekamp, usually reside at the bottom of the Mannum main street, but with the precarious conditions ahead, the entire store has been moved to drier grounds.
Frankie and Calla has now moved to 84 Randall street, near Foodland, with plenty of stock coming in just in for Christmas, the perfect time to support local businesses.
Ms Seekamp said that there was little choice about remaining in her usual store as she, like a few other owners, was not protected by the Mannum water levee.
"When we were first informed about it, we didn't have the time to dwell on what was about to happen. It was a choice of move the entire store, or shut up shop until the new year," Ms Seekamp said.
"At first it was a bit of a nightmare navigating it all, especially when we realised we couldn't remain in our own store."
Moving her entire store with the help of friends and volunteers, to try and remain open for the busy Christmas period was the only answer for Ms Seekamp, as she does not expect to move back to the original store for up to a year.
"It's a waiting game, we don't know how long the waters may remain high. It could be months and well into next year before we think about returning down the road," Ms Seekamp said.
"At worse it could be twelve months, because it's not just us that may be affected but the infrastructure at the bottom end of the road.
"The water is likely to get into the electrics, and though we will have it turned off. Being wet for so long, we will likely have to replace it all," she said.
Acceptance for such a rare flooding event is common amongst businesses and residents, with a 'it is what it is' attitude that does not stop Ms Seekamp or others adapting to the changing conditions ahead.
"Living on the river, you do have to accept you live on a flood plain and this may happen, we weren't expecting it to this extent of course. But you just have to keep going, we can't control the water or the weather," she said.
"We haven't stopped because of the floods, we have new stock coming in and we would love the support of locals and tourist to just ease the pain of having to relocate and seek drier ground."
