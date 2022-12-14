The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Being excluded from the safety of the Mannum levee meant one thing for this store owner

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 15 2022 - 9:30am
Frankie and Calla storeowner, Renae Seekamp who has moved her entire store to avoid the flood expected next month. Picture by Lauren Thomson

While stores around the state are gearing up for the Christmas rush, one particular store in Mannum has geared up and moved to higher ground in preparation of January's peak flood prediction.

