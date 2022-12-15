The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Supporting grants for primary producers open as flood waters predicted to damage infrastructure and electricity supply

December 15 2022 - 12:30pm
Premier Peter Malinauskas on a recent trip to Mannum Picture: Supplied

River Murray primary producers can now apply for assistance with the costs associated with flood impacts to irrigation infrastructure and electricity supply.

