River Murray primary producers can now apply for assistance with the costs associated with flood impacts to irrigation infrastructure and electricity supply.
The grants are part of a $3 million program aimed to support River Murray irrigators impacted by floods.
It is part of a broader $51 million State Government package for affected River Murray communities, announced by the Premier last month.
Under The South Australian River Murray Floods Primary Producer Irrigation Infrastructure Grants program, irrigators can claim costs for relocating and re-establishing irrigation pumps and the purchase of alternative powers sources such as generators.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said she wants irrigators to prepare now and seek help before the floods hit their peak.
"As this flooding event continues to unfold, the State Government continues to liaise with impacted primary producers as they prepare to mitigate the impacts of the flood on their production enterprises," Minister Scriven said.
Producers in the Alexandrina, Coorong, Karoonda East Murray, Mid Murray and Murray Bridge Local Government Areas along with the Pastoral Unincorporated Area, are able to claim for any eligible costs that have been incurred on or after 22 November 2022.
PIRSA staff at the Berri and Mannum Relief Centres, along with the State's Family and Business (FaB) Mentors, are also available to provide information on the grant program and other services available to impacted producers.
To be eligible, producers must have evidence from SA Power Networks of potential or actual power disconnection or interruption to primary production irrigation businesses or flood inundation impacts on irrigation infrastructure.
"Primary producers play an integral part in our local economics and communities and this assistance will go towards minimising disruption in the affected areas along with assisting affected communities," Minister Scriven said.
"Supporting primary producers and their families to access funding such as this and other critical information and assistance is an integral part of the Government's flood response."
The grant program, being administered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), encompasses all types of irrigation enterprises including horticulture and pasture production.
The program will remain open until either funding is fully allocated or until a determined closing date is set, factoring in the duration, flood water levels and flow predictions of this River Murray flood event.
For more information on the program and to apply visit www.pir.sa.gov.au/floods
