The Murray Valley Standard

Another big round for Lower Murray Bowls, revving up before Christmas break

December 12 2022 - 2:30pm
Bottom sides RSL and Jervois have kept their finals hopes alive with timely wins over the two top sides Murray Bridge and Mannum respectively, setting up an intriguing round next week before going into the Christmas break.

