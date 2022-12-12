Another big round for Lower Murray Bowls, revving up before Christmas break

Bottom sides RSL and Jervois have kept their finals hopes alive with timely wins over the two top sides Murray Bridge and Mannum respectively, setting up an intriguing round next week before going into the Christmas break.
Jervois V Mannum
At Jervois the northerly winds made conditions difficult, but a superb second half from Rodger Zarantonello, Stephen Kroehn, Graham Fromm and Bob Solley against Ron Van Tijn, Graham Wakefield, Chris Mundie and Adrian Bishop was enough to get Jervois the points in the 60-48 win.
Honours were even in the first half with Zarantonello going into the break with an eight to seven lead and Van Tijn winning six of the 11 ends to that point.
But things turned sour very quickly after the break with Van Tijn not scoring again until the 19th end, by which time the hosts had added a further 18 shots in seven ends, including a four and a five in successive ends.
Even that reprieve was short lived with Zarantonello adding a three and a two in the final two ends to win 29-nine.
Graeme Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell looked to be continuing their good recent form when they took a 10 shot lead over Lynton Jones, John Howe, Peter Wegner and David Evans after 10 ends.
Jones picked up a two just before the break, and followed up immediately with a four when play resumed to close the gap to three shots.
They traded singles for the next five ends before a two to Jones on the 19th tied the scores.
Herbert responded with a two to take that lead into the final end, but Jones snared a 17 all tie on the final end with another two in a big comeback.
A first half masterclass from Terry McDonnell was enough to get the points for his rink of Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker a 22 to 14 win over Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Denis Hicks and Shane Fromm.
The 15-one scoreline in McDonnell's favour at the break was almost entirely due to him converting every opportunity, with the hosts despondent going into the break with just a solitary shot.
The break was timely for the home side as they suddenly were back into the game with a four and a five in the next two ends.
McDonnell again made some important saves to halt the momentum, but his eight shot win was certainly not the belting it threatened to be.
RSL V Murray Bridge
RSL lifted themselves off the bottom, albeit narrowly, but kept themselves in the running for finals with a narrow but significant home win over top side Murray Bridge, 61 to 59.
Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal were impressive winners over Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Gerry Penta and Les Trewren.
Sipos scored the first six shots of the game, but a four on the eighth gave Attrill the lead and the visitors went into the break leading 11-10.
The resumption saw a massive shift in momentum as Sipos took the next five ends, adding 14 shots in the process, including a six and two threes.
Attrill responded with a four, but the moment had passed and Sipos had an 11 shot win.
Allan Wooldridge ,Max Wilkin, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell led from start to finish against Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Tony Gill and Michael Ferris, but the final margin was just a single shot, 17-16 in a low scoring contest.
Wooldridge was off to a good start with the first six shots, but McIntosh eroded the lead several times to be within striking distance, getting within a shot but could not hit the front.
A three on the final end to McIntosh again closed the gap to one shot, but it was not enough.
Brian Traeger, Charlie DiSanto, John Bubner and Trevor Pevic were Murray Bridge winners over David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Michael Walker and David Newell, overcoming a deficit at the break and powering home to a 10 shot win to almost get their team over the line.
This time it was Traeger who made an early break, but Thiele had hit the front by the break, 13-nine, courtesy of a three and a five in quick succession.
In a common theme for the day, momentum shifted after the break with Traeger immediately picking up a five to take the lead by a shot.
Thiele briefly wrested it back, but the tide had turned and Traeger outscored Thiele 18-four over the last 10 ends to record a 10 shot win.
Karoonda V Tailem Bend
Karoonda and Tailem Bend fought out a 63 all draw, but Tailem could at least claim a moral victory by winning two rinks in a season where away wins have been difficult to come by.
Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller were the biggest winners of the day, their 24 to 15 win over Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Stuart Roocke cancelling out the losses on the other two rinks.
Symonds was off to a perfect start, leading 10-zero after four ends before Edwards began clawing his way back to reduce the deficit to four shots at the break.
Symonds was able to hold Edwards at arms length throughout the second half, and a three on the final end made for a solid win.
Sam Shepherd, Damien Ackland, Colin Baxter and Matthew Hogan were five shot winners over Josh Porker, John Wegner, Len Symonds and Bill Cornish.
Shepherd was generally in control throughout, without being able to completely put the opposition away, but any win over Porker on his home ground is well earned.
Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald and Rob Parker were 27-23 winners over Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul Wegner and Gary Zadow in an entertaining contest. Twice Schenke picked up fours in the first half, only to immediately drop fives the very next end on each occasion, resulting in a 10 shot lead evaporating to just one at the break.
Another four to Schenke straight after the break was this time consolidated with a couple of singles and Schenke had a decisive break.
A four to Zadow on the 19th reduced the margin to four, but this was the final margin as they traded singles the last two ends.
Preview
The final round of bowls before the Christmas break is vitally important for Jervois and RSL in particular, and they must consolidate their last start wins if they are going to pressure the top sides for a finals position.
Jervois are at home to Karoonda and would be buoyed by their improved performance against Mannum, particularly over the second half.
Zarantonello looks to have his mojo back and Herbert's rink has performed strongly throughout.
Tim Hicks has had a tough time this season but has not had much luck to date, and this must surely change soon.
Karoonda were top a couple of weeks back, but have now dropped to fourth, and harvest season can always be disruptive to their form.
They have performed well against Jervois in recent times, although they have not met this year, with the corresponding round earlier in the season being washed out.
This is a real toss of the coin in predicting a winner, with the home ground advantage of Jervois maybe giving them the slightest of edges.
This will also be Mannums' first meeting with RSL this season, also due to the washout, and they will be keen to atone for Saturday's loss to Jervois.
Mannum has had a tendency to fade after Christmas in recent seasons.
It is rumoured that they have proposed a motion to postpone Christmas to July to counteract this, but for now they will be desperate to bank the points in what may be their last home game if the flood levels keep rising.
Hopefully this crisis will not eventuate as flooding to the newly renovated greens would be devastating both financially and from a playing viewpoint.
Mannum looks a little unsettled at the moment, but should bounce back for a win.
As with the other combatants, Tailem Bend will meet for the first time with Murray Bridge.
Despite only being half a win ahead of RSL and Jervois, Tailem are much better placed due to picking up extra rink wins during their losses in comparison.
The extra points gained have them sitting third.
Tailem seem to be picking up momentum, and their home ground advantage is perhaps greater than any other club.
Although the greens play true, their unique characteristics are best exploited by local knowledge, and players such as Merv Stevens and Rob Hales are particularly potent in this regard.
Murray Bridge has had COVID issues of late, and will be hoping that this has run its course by Saturday.
Regardless of this, I think Tailem Bend are well placed to strengthen their position with a narrow win.
Regular long time correspondent PJ is sidelined due to illness at the moment, and on behalf of the bowls community we wish him a speedy recovery.
- with thanks to Upshot and Derek Vanderzon
