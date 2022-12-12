Sandbagged and ready for another round of Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

Despite spending last week sandbagging their facilities, Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis have faced the odds and played off in round nine of the competition.
Pennants Competition
Schools 5-46 def Sportsmen 3-44
Doubles: Dave Altmann, B Hattam v S Dean, J Joy 9-8; P Altmann, P Reid v L King, R Vowles 8-9.
Singles: Dave Altmann v S Dean 3-6; Dan Altmann v J Jy 1-6; B Hattam v L King 6-3; P Reid v R Vowles 6-4.
Extra Double: Dave & Dan Altmann v S Dean, L King 6-2; B Hattam , P Altmann v J Joy, R Vowles 7-6.
Swanport 5-50 def Postel 3-41
Doubles: R Catapay, A Ahrens v A Morrell, C Watson 9-5; A Goodrdge, T Garrett v T Jones, C Martin 5-9.
Singles: R Catapay v A Morrell 9-4; A Ahrens v C Watson 6-4; A Goodridge v T Jones 4-6; T Garrett v C Martin 5-7.
Extra Double: R Catapay, A Goodridge v A Morrell, T Jones 6-3; A Ahrens, T Garrett v C Watson, C Martin 6-3.
Doubles Competition
Swanport 7-46 def Twin Bridges 1-34
L Vickers, R Williams v M Saye, B Bowman 6-4; J Cockshell, M Boland v L Bale, R Howell 6-5; R Williams, Z Bald v B Bowman, N Brooks 6-3; LVickers, M Boland v M Saye, R Howell 6-5; L Vickers, J Cockshell v M Saye, L Bald 6-4; ZBald, M Boland v N Brooks, R Howell 6-2; R Williams, M Boland v B Bowman, R Howell 6-5; J Cockshell, Z Bald v L Bald, N Brooks 4-6.
Player of the Match: Zakk Bald.
Mobilong 4-37 def River Aces 4-36
B Hancock, R Daish v B Quarry, R Rossiter 6-5; J Head, B Rowring v R King, M Hampton 4-6; R Daish, A Howell v R Rossiter, L Graetz 3-6; B Hancock, B Rowring v B Quarry, R King 6-3; B Hancock, J Head v B Quarry, R King 6-3; A Howell, B Bowring v L Graetz, M Hampton 1-6; R Daish, B Bowring v R Rossiter, M Hampton 6-0(fft); J Head, A Howell v R King, L Graetz 5-6
Player of the Match: Lorraine Graetz
Junior Competition
Sportsmen took on lower placed Schools and were ahead four to one after the doubles.
The closest match was between Alexander Law and Chad Freund, Schools, who trailing Harry Rigney and Oscar Coull, Sportsmen, zero to five, clawed their way back to win seven to five.
Sportsmen kept the pressure on in the singles, winning nine of the 10 on offer.
Stopping a clean sweep was Ruby Thiele, Schools ,winning her singles against Eddie Blucher six to three.
The closest single was between Sophie Jacobs, Sportsmen and Kayden Meers, Schools, with Sophie scraping in six to five.
MVP Sportsmen: Taj Rowe. MVP Schools: Chad Freund.
Bottom placed Swanport took on the top team Coorong and were leading three to two after the doubles.
Logan Morrell partnered with Taylor Lienert, Coorong, had to dig deep to win their double against Bella Roberts and Alanah Knox six to five.
Sharing the singles, the one set advantage in the doubles, got Swanport the premiership points.
Bella Roberts, Swanport, and Logan Morrell, Coorong, had another marathon in their single, with Bella this time the victor, six to five.
MVP Swanport: Edward Rigney. MVP Coorong: Mitch Roberts.
The closest match of the day was between Murraylands and Avoca.
With both teams only playing with eight players each, the result came down to games.
Murraylands started off well and were ahead three to one after the doubles.
Rosie Vowles and Elise Franke, Murraylands, had a tough match against Noah Horstmann and Brady Lienert, winning six to five.
Halle Jarvis and Israel Honeychurch, Avoca, also had to battle hard against Jesse Young and Violet Wilkinson, to also win six to five.
Avoca fought back in the singles, winning five of the eight on offer.
Rosie Vowles, Murraylands, had another long game against Noah Horstmann, winning six to five.
Taj Garrett, Murraylands, had to play his best tennis to defeat Hayden Law in a very entertaining match, seven to five.
MVP for Avoca: Israel Honeychurch. MVP for Murraylands: Rosie Vowles.
Schools 2-40 Sportsmen 13-86
Doubles: A Law, C Freund v H Rigney, O Coull 7-6; Z Harrington, A Bell v T Rowe, T Freund 2-6; E Baumgurtel, R Thiele v B Phillips, E Blucher 4-6; K Meers, S Borchard v S Jacobs,I Garrett 1-6; M Stephens, P Wilkinson v A Murugswaran, A Maczkowiack 0-6.
Singles: A Law v J Rigney 1-6; C Freund v O Coull 2-6; Z Harrington v T Rowe 4-6; A Bell v T Freund 4-6; E Baumgurtel v B Phillips 2-6; R Thiele v E Blucher 6-3; K Meers v S Jacobs 5-6; S Borchard v I Garrett 1-6; M Stephens v A Murugswaran 1-6; P Wilkinson v A Maczkowiack 0-6.
Coorong 7-67 v Swanport 8-65
Doubles: D Harrington, K Jarvis v L King, B Loller 2-6; E Morrell, A Jacobs v T Kruschel, C Lienert 4-6; T Benstead, M Roberts v E Rigney, H Baumgurtel 6-0 L Morrell, T Lienert v B Roberts, A Knox 6-5; B Marchetti, M Smith v H Baker, M Huang 1-6.
Singles: D Harrington v L King 6-4; K Jarvis v B Loller 6-4; E Morrell v T Kruschel 6-3; A Jacobs v C Lienert 4-6; T Benstead v E Rigney 3-6; M Roberts v H Baumgurtel 6-1; L Morrell v B Roberts 5-6; T Lienert v A Knox 6-0; B Marchetti v H Baker 3-6; M Smith v M Huang 3-6.
Murraylands 6-52 Avoca 6-60
Doubles: C Mundy, T Garrett v S White, H Law 6-1; R Vowles, E Franke v N Hortsmann, B Lienert 6-5; C Lovell, S Randall v C White, A Vowles 6-4; J Young, V Wilkinson v H Jarvis, I Honeychurch 5-6.
Singles: C Mundy v S White 3-6; T Garrett v H Law 7-5; R Vowles v N Hortsmann 6-5; E Franke v B Lienert 0-6; C Lovell , C White 2-6; S Randall v A Vowles 6-4; J Young v H Jarvis 4-6; V Wilkinson c I Honeychurch 1-6.
