South Australian Police (SAPOL) have advised river users to remain safe during the flood emergency and that the SAPOL Water Operations Unit will provide a policing presence for the duration of the event.
During the period of heightened risk, the Water Operations Unit will be checking properties and infrastructure, speaking with vessel operators, conducting drug and alcohol testing and inspecting vessels to ensure their compliance with safety equipment.
Police have found that during this time, the majority of people have been found doing the right thing, however police were disappointed that occupants on three separate vessels stopped over the weekend were not wearing life jackets and not carrying the required safety equipment - all operators were fined for safety equipment offences.
SAPOL reported that on one of the vessels a fire extinguisher was produced for inspection that was so old it fell apart in the officers hands.
A reminder has been enforced by police that safety equipment must be present on board vessels and in good working order.
Water operations police want to remind the local community and visitors to exercise extreme caution when near any body of water throughout the duration of the flood event.
As well as fast water flows, officers report seeing large floating logs, obstructions just below the river surface and a number of snakes looking for higher ground.
Police encourage every person to be responsible and safe around the water and to call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or 131 444 for police assistance.
