The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Celebrations of colour at the Tailem Bend Christmas Parade

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 13 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents and visitors of Tailem Bend joined in on the Christmas spirit and joy for the annual Christmas parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.