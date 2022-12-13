Residents and visitors of Tailem Bend joined in on the Christmas spirit and joy for the annual Christmas parade.
Festive cheer filled the streets as colourful floats, clowns and none other than Santa Claus on his sleigh joined in on the Tailem Bend holiday spirit.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, attended the annual celebration to photograph the event's supporters.
