Another round of results for Murray Towns Cricket

It was another big day for Murray Towns Cricket with some spectacular wins in the A grade.
The first match of the day between Mypolonga and the Karoonda Magpies was called before it began, Mypolonga winning by forfeit.
Mannum took on Tailem Bend at Jaensch Park for a massive win by 171 runs.
Tailem Bend racked up 68 runs before turning over the field to Mannum who batted like crazy, scoring 239 runs.
It was a much closer game between Monarto and Wanderers at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds.
Wanderers played a good game of cricket, running 160, but Monarto was playing better on the day, winning by three wickets.
There were some more great games played in the B grade competition, the first between Meningie and Wanderers at Meningie Oval.
The home team played well overall but it was the visitors, Wanderers, who came ready to win, winning by six wickets.
At Johnstone Park it was a close game between Ramblers and Imperials, Ramblers just winning the day.
While both teams were in for a good game from the start the tides shifted towards the Ramblers who won by an inch and a single wicket.
There was another free win for Mypolonga with Mannum forfeiting their game at Purnong Oval.
Monarto and Tailem Bend played off at Homburg Oval for a decent game won by 88 runs.
Tailem Bend scored 113 runs overall while Monarto played hard and scored 201 runs.
Only one game was played in the C grade as Imperials forfeited to Ramblers and Tailem Bend forfeited to Monarto.
Mypolonga took a big win against the Grass Parrots, with a final score of 198 runs.
The Grass Parrots only managed to score 88 runs, losing by 110 runs.
Monarto and Jervois played off on Homburg Oval for the first Under 15's game.
Jervois batted well scoring 74 runs, but Monarto came out on the field better, winning by 45 runs and scoring 119 total.
It was a close game between Tailem Bend and Mannum at Jaensch Park with Tailem Bend winning by 21 runs.
Mannum scored 95 runs, just not quite enough to take the lead from Tailem Bend's 116 runs.
For the final game of the day, Mannum and the Eagles played off in the Under 13's competition.
The Eagles managed to score 79 runs, beating Mannum's 60 by 19 runs.
