Floods cause Murray Bridge swimming season extension

By Sam Lowe
Updated December 12 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 11:30am
Michael Sedgman (Left) at the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre. Picture file

Despite council's decision to maintain the current season for the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre, an exclusive 2023 season will mean swimmers can stay in the pool until April 10, 2023.

