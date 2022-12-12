Despite council's decision to maintain the current season for the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre, an exclusive 2023 season will mean swimmers can stay in the pool until April 10, 2023.
The recommendation first raised on May 9 at the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council meeting may have been denied for future seasons, but an alternative recommendation raised by Councillor Airlie Keen now means pool-goers can keep on swimming for an extended period.
Councillor Keen said that while we are in the current flood event, some items in the regular budget like the Splash Festival will not be going ahead, leaving Council money spare that could be used to extend the 2023 swimming season.
"We know that there are budget allocations that won't be able to be expended because of the flood ... certainly the Splash funds as they've been used over the last few years could be diverted to the swimming pool to allow for end of Easter operation, in light of the flood," Councillor Keen said.
The total cost of the extended season will be $30,382 that Rural City of Murray Bridge chief executive officer Michael Sedgman assured would be examined and covered by the council's administrative team.
Mr Sedgman said if it was council's inclination to go ahead with the extended swimming season in 2023, budget implications would be the responsibility of administration.
"I think rather than trying to do a balancing act on the run, you're better off to resolve to the outcome you want and to leave it to the administration to manage the budgets around it," Mr Sedgman said.
While Councillor Mat O'Brien did not vote on the motion, it was carried, supporting Councillor Keen's recommendation.
In regards to the proposal - that was finalised following the original deputation on May 9, a petition that was presented to council on July 11, and a presentation that provided resource and financial implications of the requested scenarios on August 1 - the second recommendation that council explores opportunities for expansion of services will continue.
Some of the services council are looking into include deep water aerobics and the expansion of swimming lessons within the council's existing budgets.
While the 52 members of the Murray Bridge community who petitioned for the extended season may not have received the result they were looking for after seven months of waiting, the extended season will be sure to keep happy faces in the pool for longer over the forthcoming Easter.
