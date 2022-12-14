Discover what's on in the Murraylands

RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, December 17, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm, the sprintcar allstars hit the track at the Speedway, racing includes Sprintcar Allstars, MJS Street Stock Series, Formula 500s King of the Bridge, Classic Saloons/Super Sedans, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
CHRISTMAS MOVIE TIME
A Boy Called Christmas - PG
Monday, December 19, Murray Bridge Library, 2pm-4pm. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. For more information, call 8539 1175
MOVIE NIGHT
Christmas Jars - PG
Thursday, December 22, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Hope, an eager young writer, would give anything to make it as a journalist at the online news magazine where she works. For more information, call 8539 1175
CHRISTMAS CUP
SpryCrete Christmas Cup
Saturday, December 24, Murray Bridge Racing Club, Gifford Hill, 11.30am-5pm. For the final race day of the year in Murray Bridge, celebrate the spirit of Christmas and horse racing at Gifford Hill.
WORLD CLASS RACING
World Series Sprintcars
Monday, December 26, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm. The WSS State Series races off at the Speedway, including the Christmas Cup, Pro Sprints, Modlites and Street Stocks! Tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday,December 28, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Beach Day Trackside, A family friendly day of fun at the races, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, January 1, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-7pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, January 1, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Mannum Riverside Markets
New Year's Day
Sunday, January 1, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park - SUBJECT TO CHANGE -. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
