Three separate drivers have been reported by Murray Mallee Police over the weekend for driving under the influence of drugs, drink driving and speeding 62 kilometres per hour (km/h) over the limit.
At around 2.15pm on Saturday, December 10, Heavy Vehicle Enforcement Section officers stopped a 44-year-old man from Grange on the South Eastern Freeway, south of Monarto.
Police found that the 44-year-old's vehicle was displaying unassigned and home-made registration plates.
Checks revealed that the man's vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and that he was unauthorised to drive.
He was submitted to a roadside drug test and allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
The man's vehicle was impounded for 28 days, and issued with a Drug Diversion Notice for possession of a controlled drug and drug equipment.
The man was arrested on a Parole Board Warrant and subsequently remanded in custody.
At about 4pm on Saturday, December 10, police responded to reports of a vehicle crashed into a tree on Kepa Road at Kepa.
Police reported that the driver, a 43-year-old man from Avoca Dell, was not injured and there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver was breath tested and he allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.231.
The 43-year-old was reported for drink driving, driving without due care and issued with an instant loss of licence for 12 months.
He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
At around 12.25pm on Sunday, December 11, a 43-year-old man from Allenby Gardens was caught speeding on Mannum Road, Tepko.
He was detected travelling at 162km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.
The man was issued with an on the spot fine along with an instant loss of licence for six months.
