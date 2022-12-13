The Murray Valley Standard
One report of drink driving, one of drug driving and one of speeding in the Murraylands

December 13 2022 - 5:30pm
The latest reports from Murray Mallee Police of dangerous drivers in the region. Picture file

Three separate drivers have been reported by Murray Mallee Police over the weekend for driving under the influence of drugs, drink driving and speeding 62 kilometres per hour (km/h) over the limit.

