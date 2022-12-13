The South Australian AMCA Nationals Title was held over the weekend, attracting an excellent field of 20 competitors from right across Australia.
After both taking out two Heat wins earlier in the night, it would be Tim Reidy and Jake Armstrong starting off of the front row for the 30 lap feature event, with Reidy taking the early lead.
After a stoppage on lap 25, Reidy continued to lead the way ahead of Armstrong, with Kent Davey, Paul Tindal and Frank Theirry all challenging for third place.
Lap 19 would see another caution, with Armstrong sticking right with Reidy on the restart.
As the pair started to encounter lap traffic, Armstrong was letting his presence be felt, before Greg Firmin made heavy contact with wall in turn one, bringing on the yellow light with only a few laps remaining.
The restart gave Reidy the buffer he needed, and he made the most of the single file restart to edge away and take out the South Australian Number #1 ahead of Armstrong, with Justin Richardson moving through the field well to claim third, with Paul Sullivan in fourth.
Kent Davey, Rodney Bassett, Paul Tindal, Frank Thierry, Darren McCarthy and Peter Markulin rounded out the Top 10.
In the Junior Sedans, Mildura's Cameron Smith secured the feature win ahead of Mitchell McClure and Lachie Bull, with the Street Stocks feature regrettably being cancelled due to time constraints.
The final event of the night saw a compact field of nine drivers contest the U-Pull-It Demolition Derby.
The 47 of Bradley Stevens would be the last car running, with Stuart Haldenby finishing second and Ian Brooks in third. Best Presented was awarded to Rick Hollitt, with Adam Stevens receiving the most damaged car award.
The next event at Murray Bridge Speedway is the Ultimate Pink Night in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, featuring the Australian Sprintcar AllStars Series, MJS Street Stock Series and the Formula 500s King of the Bridge, plus Classic Saloons.
It's Your Speedway, SA!
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.