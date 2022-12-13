The Murray Valley Standard

Electric night of demolition and racing fun at the Speedway

By Sam Lowe
December 14 2022 - 9:30am
SA AMCA Title Placegetters: L-R: Jake Armstrong (second), Tim Reidy (first), Justin Richardson (third), Paul Sullivan (fourth). Picture by Savage Shots Photography

The South Australian AMCA Nationals Title was held over the weekend, attracting an excellent field of 20 competitors from right across Australia.

