On Monday night Council met for the last time prior to Christmas in what has been a challenging 2022 with every likelihood that 2023 will bring further challenges to our community.
A report from the Audit and Risk Committee highlighted the work of our internal audit program, noting progress on the Action Plan and upcoming audits of the Volunteer Program and Economic Development.
A review of Council's COVID-19 Financial Hardship Policy coincided with South Australia being declared in a State Flood Emergency.
Therefore Council has now considered the need for financial support in relation to the 2022/23 Flood Emergency.
The analysis explored funding support available and identified gaps that Council may need to consider filling.
The result is the reinstatement of the Rates Financial Hardship Policy as well as the Chief Executive Officer having authority to consider individual requests for financial support for affected businesses.
Council last night Council resolved that the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre season be extended for two weeks until 10 April 2023 to encompass the Easter break and that there will be additional services offered in recognition of the reduced access to the river.
Council confirmed Councillor Airlie Keen as its representative on the Hillgrove Resources Kanmantoo Callington Community Consultative Committee which provides a community forum to consider matters related to the Kanmantoo Copper Mine.
We look forward to reports over the coming months.
Council also adopted a recommendation from the Community Advisory Committee to commission a work of public art: "Until the Cows Come Home", to recognise the important contribution that primary industries and primary producers have made to our region.
The artwork will feature at Sturt Reserve and we look forward to its installation in the second half of 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.