Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Tony Pasin

If you, or someone you know needs a little extra support this Christmas please remember there are some amazing services within our community who stand at the ready including Murray Mallee GP Network (8531 1303) and Headspace Murray Bridge (8531 2122) as well as the telephone and online services of Beyondblue (1300 22 4636) Lifeline (13 11 14) and Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800).