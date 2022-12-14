Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Tony Pasin

Christmas is a wonderful time of year.
It is a time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and his message of peace and goodwill.
Whilst we celebrate with gifts under the Christmas Tree, the most special Christmas gift of all is the gift of sharing that celebration with loved ones and coming together as community.
The Christmas New Year period is one of the busiest and most dangerous periods for Australian road users, it's important to be aware and prepared for heightened risks on the road.
Driving to the conditions, taking rest breaks, keeping your vehicles maintained and taking note of ANCAP or the Used Car Safety Rating are steps we can all take now to stay safe on our roads.
Don't take unnecessary risks, and keep in mind that arriving late is better than not arriving at all.
For those living along the river corridor, this Christmas may look very different as many properties are inundated by flood waters.
While we have been physically preparing for rising river levels for some time, the reality of the damage and destruction caused by flood can be difficult to mentally prepare for and it is common to feel a sense of overwhelming stress and grief.
Natural disasters can have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of communities and this Christmas more than ever we need to stand shoulder to shoulder as a community and look out for each other.
If you, or someone you know needs a little extra support this Christmas please remember there are some amazing services within our community who stand at the ready including Murray Mallee GP Network (8531 1303) and Headspace Murray Bridge (8531 2122) as well as the telephone and online services of Beyondblue (1300 22 4636) Lifeline (13 11 14) and Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800).
The Murraylands is a passionate and resilient community who pull together in times of need, and I know that this Christmas will be no different.
While my electorate office will be closed over the Christmas New Year period, my staff and I remain available to provide assistance by phone on 85312466.
From my family and my staff, we'd like to wish all Murray Valley Standard readers a very Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.