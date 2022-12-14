River levels over the course of a month in the Murraylands

Water levels in the River Murray continue to rise, officially hitting the bottom of Mannum's levee and beginning to inundate Murray Bridge's Sturt Reserve.
Properties and roads are just some of the infrastructure in the Murraylands impacted by flood waters.
Over the past month, the Murray Valley Standard team have taken pictures at locations along the river, including Walker Flat, Mannum and Murray Bridge.
We have done our best - despite closures to jetty facilities in Murray Bridge and Mannum's water levee - to take photos at the exact same location to show our readers just how quickly water levels are rising.
If you have pictures or videos from over the course of the flood event that you would like to share with us and the Murray Valley Standard readers, please send them to us on editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au
