River levels over the course of a month in the Murraylands

Updated December 14 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Water levels in the River Murray continue to rise, officially hitting the bottom of Mannum's levee and beginning to inundate Murray Bridge's Sturt Reserve.

