Two more ferries in the Mid Murray region have been forced to close due to rising water levels in the River Murray.
The Purnong ferry will close from 7pm on Wednesday, December 14, and the Walker Flat ferry will close as of 7pm on Thursday, December 15.
Currently, the Department of Infrastructure and Transport have closed the Swan Reach, Morgan, Lyrup, Mannum upstream and downstream ferries due to river levels increasing above a level that the ferries can continue to operate safely.
For travellers and river residents in areas with river crossing closures, they will need to travel to Blanchetown to cross the river upstream, and Murray Bridge to cross the river downstream.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport is closely monitoring water levels and doing what they can to ensure ferries operate as long as it is safe to do so, however conditions in the River Murray are changing quickly and ferries may need to be closed at short notice.
Waikerie (high ramp), Tailem Bend and Wellington ferries are currently still operating as per normal, but may need to close in late December due to the closure of ferry access roads.
The Narrung and Cadell ferry services are not expected to be impacted based on current predictions.
To find the status of all River Murray ferries, as well as latest information and advice during the current River Murray flood event, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.