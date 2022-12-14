New Year's Eve celebrations in Murray Bridge have been postponed out of respect for victims of the current floods.
The usual New Year's Eve celebration of fireworks launching from the Old Murray Bridge and a foreshore celebration at Sturt Reserve, had become an annual tradition since the event was introduced in 2019.
Rural City of Murray Bridge chief executive officer, Michael Sedgman, said the Council's priority during the Christmas and New Year period would be focused on keeping people and property safe, during the current Murray River flood event.
"Elected Members agreed it would be inappropriate for the Council to be celebrating by the Murray River at a time when people in the community were impacted and suffering due to inundation," Mr Sedgman said.
"This summer our focus needs to be on keeping people and property safe, and supporting those affected by the flood.
"However we do understand how much the community values and enjoys our New Year's Eve celebrations, and so the Council will consider holding a delayed event involving entertainment and fireworks once floodwaters have receded," he said.
Mr Sedgman took the opportunity to remind Murray Bridge residents to stay informed and be safe during high flows.
View the live 'flow cam' feed on the Rural City of Murray Bridge YouTube channel here.
A full list of Council services and facilities impacted by rising water levels is available here.
For all other flood related enquiries call the River Murray Flood Info Line on 1800 362 361 or visit ses.gov.au.
