The Murray Valley Standard
Plans to celebrate the New Year when flood waters recede

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Murray Bridge New Year's Eve celebrations 2021/22. Picture file

New Year's Eve celebrations in Murray Bridge have been postponed out of respect for victims of the current floods.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

