The State Government has secured more than 22,000 beds to accommodate displaced River Murray residents.
So far, 24 people have been booked into the emergency accommodation after assessment at the Emergency Relief Centre (ERC).
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas acknowledges the anxious communities, along the River Murray and urges residents to seek help when needed.
"I understand the affected communities are feeling highly anxious this week as the river continues to rise. I want to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to provide support to River Murray communities as the situation develops," Premier Malinauskas said.
"If your primary place of residence is flood-affected, you can be assessed to get assistance with emergency accommodation now through one of the Emergency Relief Centres at Mannum and Berri."
The State Government has also secured 35 Minderoo recovery pods, which can be deployed as required to properties where a primary residence has been rendered unliveable.
The government has also taken lease over a fully accessible site that is suitable for people with mobility issues and care needs, should it be required.
"We continue to encourage people to make their own plans wherever possible. But be reassured, we have taken prudent steps to make sure people will be supported If they have nowhere else to go," Premier Malinauskas said.
"I urge anyone in need of assistance or to inquire about grants to go to one of the Emergency Relief Centres and staff will be ready to help."
The government has committed $1.2 million to pre-book emergency accommodation through its Short-Term Emergency Accommodation Plan, providing up to 500 beds on a given night in a variety of types and locations to match expected demand as water levels rise.
The plan accounts for both a gradual increase of people seeking emergency accommodation, as well as sudden and unexpected events.
The emergency accommodation is being booked for individuals and families, and includes motels, powered caravan sites and cabins in river communities including Berri, Glossop, Waikerie, Barmera, Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend.
A range of relief grants are also available at the ERCs, including Personal Hardship Grants, Private Rental Assistance, and Generator Grants to help people with their immediate needs.
