The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Twenty-four people booked into emergency accommodation so far

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 15 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Premier, Peter Malinauskas on a previous trip to Mannum. Picture file

The State Government has secured more than 22,000 beds to accommodate displaced River Murray residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.