Stolen car recovered in Murray Bridge, two youths arrested

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested by Murray Bridge Police for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13.
At around 2.45am on Tuesday, December 13, Murray Bridge Police were called to the vicinity of Kelly Avenue after reports of people acting suspiciously in the street and around parked cars.
Patrols attended the report and found a Subaru SUV which appeared to have been broken into.
Officers spotted several individuals running off and jumping fences but were able to arrest two suspects.
Checks revealed that the Subaru SUV had been stolen earlier that night from Maurice Road.
Two 16-year-old boys from Murray Bridge were arrested, with one individual charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle and the other charged with being unlawfully on premises.
They were both bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on February 7, 2023
Murray Bridge Police report they have seen a recent rise in opportunistic thefts from unlocked motor vehicles and are encouraging the community to be vigilant with their vehicle security.
Police encourage vehicle owners to:
