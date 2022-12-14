The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Stolen car recovered in Murray Bridge, two youths arrested

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 14 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge Police reported to the scene of suspicious activity around Kelly Avenue. Picture file

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested by Murray Bridge Police for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.