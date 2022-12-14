CFS report threat of Coorong grass fire reduced

UPDATE: CFS reported at 6.29pm on Wednesday, December 14 that the threat of the grass fire had reduced, however people are reminded to take care in the area.
Smoke will reduce visibility on the roads and there is a risk of falling trees and branches.
UPDATED DECEMBER 14 - 4.34PM : New reports show the fire is causing smoke to drift in the Kallura and Princess Highway areas.
The CFS have advised residents to close all doors and windows and stay indoors if the smoke is causing any concern. Be careful when driving as smoke may reduce visibility.
For updates visit the CFS website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.
ORIGINAL: Country Fire Services are currently responding to reports of a grass fire at the Coorong, South East of Meningie.
The fire, first reported at 2.44pm on Wednesday, December 14, is currently being responded to by the Coorong Group Officers Response unit, in the CFS' Region 3.
Reports from the CFS show the ongoing grass fire is on the Princes Highway at the Coorong, around 27 kilometres South East of Meningie.
The fire has only been reported as an Alarm Level 1 by the CFS - a simple and small incident where there is minimal threat to the community - but is approximately 300 metres square in size.
More updates will be reported on as soon as they are made available by the CFS.
