The Murray Valley Standard

CFS report threat of Coorong grass fire reduced

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 15 2022 - 9:39am, first published December 14 2022 - 4:12pm
CFS Region 3 units respond to Coorong grass fire. Picture file

UPDATE: CFS reported at 6.29pm on Wednesday, December 14 that the threat of the grass fire had reduced, however people are reminded to take care in the area.

