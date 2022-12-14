The Murray Valley Standard

CFS respond to ongoing grass fire at the Coorong

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFS Region 3 units respond to Coorong grass fire. Picture file

UPDATE: New reports show the fire is causing smoke to drift in the Kallura and Princess Highway areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.