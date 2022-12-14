The Murray Valley Standard
Emergency Relief Centre to open in Murray Bridge

Updated December 20 2022 - 11:55am, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Inundation at Murray Bridge's Sturt Reserve. Picture by Sam Lowe

UPDATE 11.30AM, December 20 A new Emergency Relief Centre is set to open at the Ramblers Football Club in Murray Bridge on January 5.

