Large sections of Hunter road washed away

Both Hunter Road, and Angus Valley Road have sustained significant damage with multiple sections washed away to considerable depth on each road. Once the water has receded, assessments will be made to determine the best strategy for remediation.
This may include undertaking temporary repairs as soon as possible to allow the roads to re-open to traffic, before conducting longer term repairs later in the year.
With the peak having now passed at each part of the river, maintenance teams are currently working to perform crucial assessments on each of the remaining closed roads to determine the extent of damage and the repairs required before the road can be safely re-opened.
These assessments can only be completed once the water has sufficiently receded and is no longer over the road, enabling any debris and mud to be cleaned off the road - with teams working carefully to not further damage the road surface.
Cleaning of mud and debris may take up to two weeks depending on the extent of inundation and the length of road.
Once the road is clear, maintenance teams will inspect the road for visible signs of damage.
If there is no visible damage to the road, the strength of the road surface will be tested to determine the volume and type of traffic that can safely use the road. This may mean that a road is opened in stages - possibly only to local residents and emergency vehicles initially, before being opened to all light vehicles and later to heavy vehicles if the surface remains stable and safe after being driven on.
With some roads having been inundated since early December 2022, the Department is anticipating that significant repairs will be necessary, ranging from minor defects such as small potholes and cracks in the road surface, to major failures and the complete wash out of road sections.
Minor repairs may take approximately two weeks to be completed, while major repairs may involve many months of work before the road is safe to re-open due to the damage caused by this significant natural disaster.
While repairs will be prioritised on key roads that support the transport of essential supplies and services to the community, including roads leading to ferry crossings, the Department will ensure sufficient resources and teams will be available to conduct repairs at multiple locations at the same time.
The Department continues to work closely with local councils and emergency services to ensure a coordinated approach to repair and reconstruction activities.
The Department thanks all road users for their patience and understanding while these important works are undertaken.
Road users are reminder to take extra care around road workers and other motorists, with traffic management staff and SA Police continuing to monitor restrictions and closures.
Roads that have been re-opened may still be drying out and have soft or slippery areas.
Please always drive to the conditions, plan your journey before travelling and obey all speed restrictions and signage.
While the Department understands that current road closures and detours across the region are inconvenient, these are required for the safety of the community and will only be in place as long as necessary.
For the latest traffic information, including road closures and detour information, visit traffic.sa.gov.au.
UPDATE 3:00PM January 16
Fees for false fire alarm activations in flood affected communities have been waived until March by the State Government.
While they continue to support and protect river communities, this is a gesture of good will by Metropolitan Fire Service and Country Fire Service.
For false alarm activations businesses and other premises with an activated alarm call-out service are usually charged $471 by the MFS and $645 by the CFS under the Fire and Emergency Services Act.
Emergency Services Minister, Joe Szackas said the removal of the fee would benefit flood hit communities as the recover from the River Murray flooding event.
"Waiving the cost of fire alarm activations for flood affected communities is just one of the many ways our emergency services are assisting the ongoing response," he said
"I extend my gratitude to both the MFS and CFS for taking the initiative to waive these fees that will reduce the financial impact of the floods on businesses and other premises."
Between December 2021 to January 2022, River community businesses paid more than $8000 for false fire alarm activations by the CFS and $5000 by the MFS.
With increased water flows entering some businesses and setting off fire alarms, the cost savings businesses will experience from waiving call out fees for false alarms will assist with recovery.
Suspending alarm fees recognises the economic impact of the event on local businesses, in an additional to nearly $200 million of economic support from the government.
Not only does fee waiving demonstrate compassion for affected communities, but it highlights awareness of continual monitoring and prompt response of both the MFS and CFS to community safety through alarm monitoring.
The River Murray peak flow has now reached the Lower Lakes after passing through Mannum on 7 January, Murray Bridge on the 9 January and Wellington on 11 January.
Wind, tides and wave action may cause temporary inundation in low lying areas around the lakes as the peak moves through.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs at today's flood update wanted lower River Murray residents to remain vigilant.
"As the peak moves through the Lower Lakes, it is important shack owners keep up to date with the latest advice from the SASES, SA Power Networks and other government agencies," he said
"While it's pleasing to see the peak edge closer to the ocean, a Flood Emergency Warning for the entire river in SA remains in place and I urge people to continue to take care."
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport is continuing to closely monitor the Princes Highway between Tailem Bend and Meningie which is potentially at risk of closure due to rising water levels and tide and wind conditions.
A speed limit of 60km/h is currently in place to ensure road users can safely navigate this section. In the event of a closure, a detour will be put in place via the Dukes Highway and McIntosh Way.
SA SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie also wanted residents to remain aware of the dangerous that may still be lurking in the flooded Murray River.
"While levels are falling in some areas it is important to remember that the river remains in flood and a Flood Emergency Warning remains in place for the entire river. We remind people that the river remains hazardous due to fast flowing water and submerged hazards,"
"The SASES is asking people to respect and follow directions regarding road closures and restricted water activities for their own safety,"
Milang shack owners are in the process of being reconnected with SMS messages sent via SA Power Networks to affected customers.
Up until Tuesday, SA Power Networks have disconnected power to around 3574 connection points mostly due to inundation.
Drier conditions throughout the Murray Darling Basin have seen flow rates at the SA border reduce by about 50 gigalitres a day since the peak passed through on 23 December.
To view water levels at different locations along the river visit www.sa.gov.a
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event can call River Murray hotline on 1800 362 361 anytime.
UPDATE 2:00 PM January 11
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport is continuing to closely monitor the Princes Highway, with a section of this road between Tailem Bend and Meningie potentially at risk of closure due to rising water levels and tide and wind conditions.
The combination of floodwaters and effect of tides and winds in the area has the potential to cause water to inundate the Princes Highway at several low-lying locations adjacent to Lake Albert between Ashville and Waltowa.
A speed limit of 60km/h is currently in place to ensure road users can safely navigate this section, however conditions may change quickly and this section of road may need to be closed at short notice.
Road users are urged to pay extra attention to conditions and signs while on this section of Princes Highway, with the current speed restriction also subject to change due to variable water levels.
The Department is endeavouring to keep the road open as long as it is safe, with teams undertaking daily assessments of the Princes Highway and other low-lying roads in the region.
If this section of highway does need to close, road users will be required to detour via the Dukes Highway and McIntosh Way.
For the latest information on road closures and detours please visit www.traffic.sa.gov.au.
For more information on River Murray flooding, please visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
UPDATE 5:00 PM January 9
The South Australian Government will make one-off payments of $300 available to pensioners, concession card holders and other low-income earners who live in River Murray communities and are incurring significantly higher travel costs due to flooding.
More than 120 roads and 10 of the 13 River Murray ferry services have been closed due to flood conditions.
The Tailem Bend Ferry is at risk of closure within the next week due to flood waters impacting road access. Ferries and Cadell and Narrung may also need to close by mid-January as the peak continues down the river.
In some instances, the closures have added hours to the travel requirements of some residents.
Premier Peter Malinauskas was at Tailem Bend Hospital to announce the on-off payment, as the government acknowledged that the extra milage is putting pressure on budgets.
"Even without a flood, we know the cost of fuel is a significant cost-of-living burden for low and fixed-income households," he said.
"The closure of roads and ferries has made it even tougher for some in River communities to get to the shops, attend appointments and care for friends and family.
"This one-off payment is recognition of that fact."
The one-off $300 Travel Assistance Payments will be available to SA Government concession and Centrelink recipients whose principal place of residence is in one of the 9 affected council areas.
Pensioners, JobSeekers, Austudy and Abstudy recipients, DVA Gold Card, Low Income Health Care Card, and Commonwealth Seniors Card Holders will be able to apply, along with recipients of Family Tax Benefits A or B.
Applicants will be required to demonstrate they are required to undertake significant additional travel (at least 30 minutes more, 3 times a week).
Treasurer Stephen Mullighan was also at the announcement with the Premier, he too acknowledged the extra burden River Murray residents have to carry due to ferry closures and high fuel costs.
"Many people are now forced to detour large distances when travelling around flood-affected areas," he said.
"These payments will help those most in need to meet the large costs of travel throughout flood-affected areas."
Qualifying reasons include attendance at medical appointments, work, volunteering, to collect essential supplies or to attend to carer duties. The payment is not available for those seeking to travel for social reasons.
Applications can be made in person at Emergency Relief Centres (ERCs) in Berri, Mannum and Murray Bridge. Those who live significant distances from the ERCs and find it difficult to visit in person are encouraged to call the Relief Information Line on 1800 302 787.
Payments will be made via EFT where possible.
Update 5:00PM January 6
This Flood Emergency Warning message is issued for Lower River Murray
Peak water flows are currently at Lock 1 at Blanchetown.
Observed water levels are consistent with the River Murray at major flood. The flood peak is expected to reach remaining parts of the river progressively over the next week, then remain at or near peak heights for a week.If you live in the warning area, you should now prepare for flooding.
Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may become flooded or isolated.
You should consider leaving; if you remain in the area you may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.Floodwater will remain high for many weeks. If you plan to stay, make sure you have enough essentials such as food, water, fuel and medications.
Emergency services will not be able to resupply you.People should monitor their situation and are urged to be vigilant and inspect their levees on a regular basis.
If people see any defects or have concerns regarding the safety or integrity of their levee they should contact the South Australian State Emergency Service on 132 500.
If you are unable to find accommodation, call the Relief Information Line on 1800 302 787 where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
Check the Community Update on the SES website for further information.
Flow reports are available on the Department for Environment and Water website: https://www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/river-murray-floods
Update 1:00PM January 6
A tactical aerial mission involving a helicopter is underway to protect a strategic SA Water pump and SA Power Networks infrastructure at risk of going under in flood waters near Mannum.
Two hundred Bulka Bags will be airlifted in and placed around the asset to form a protective barrier as part of the two-day operation. Each super-sized sandbag can carry up to 1 tonne of sand, with the first 75 bags expected to be dropped in.
The SASES levee assessment team moved to reinforce the levee just after midday amid concerns over its structural integrity.
Inspections showed the wall was deteriorating due to wave motions in the River.
Due to the unique positioning of the levee in fast-moving floodwaters, the bags are being transferred in from a nearby staging site.
SASES rescue has been on standby at the drop site for safety and logistical support.
An SA Water spokesperson said the helicopter was helping to ensure the pumps operation at Cowirra, and that they will communicate with customers if the levee doesn't hold and the pump is inundated by flood water.
"Together with the State Emergency Service (SES), this week we are working to put additional preventative measures in place at our raw water pump station at Cowirra, to protect it from River Murray flood inundation and ensure it can continue operating. The pump station transports water to the local treatment plant, before it's distributed to local customers," they said.
"Through the use of a helicopter and specialised divers, geo mesh is being installed across the top of an existing levee around the pump station, as well as a boom for wave protection and bulky bags to further secure the levee in place underwater."
"We will continue to monitor the levee following these works and our customers can be assured there remains no impact to drinking water quality or reliability of supply for any of customers as a result of the floods, including at Cowirra. If this changes, we will proactively communicate what is happening, what we're doing about it and what we might need people to do to help."
Currently there are works to protect important SA Power Infrastructure with a helicopter as well, and Mid Murray residents are reminded to keep up to date on all information from emergency services.
Update 5:00PM January 5
With the River Murray flood peak now approaching Lock 1 near Blanchetown, communities downriver are being urged to continue to prepare for increasing water levels.
Over the coming week, the peak is expected to pass through Murray Bridge and into the Lower Lakes.
People in flood risk areas are reminded to take action as river levels rise ahead of the expected peak and continue to check the SA SES website for updates.
The peak has now reached Morgan and is expected at Mannum from 6-9 January, Murray Bridge between 7-10 January and the Lower Lakes between 9-13 January.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs said that communities in the Mid Murray need to prepare now for the peak.
"As the peak moves down the river system toward Murray Bridge and the Lower Lakes, it is important these communities continue to prepare and keep up to date with the SES advice," he said.
"The Malinauskas government is supporting river communities with practical, financial and other support and we will continue to do so now and throughout the recovery process."
Flows into Lake Alexandrina have resulted in higher water levels around shacks at Milang. Water levels in the lake are also influenced by wind, tide and wave activity which may have resulted in higher levels in some locations.
A community meeting will be held tonight from 6pm at the Milang Regatta Club to ensure shack owners have up to date information.
With the peak approaching the lower end of the system, the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) will now provide daily water level tables taken from five locations around the lakes rather than the current one from Lake Alexandrina.
The table will now include Milang, Clayton Bay, Goolwa, Hindmarsh Island Marina and Meningie to provide more detailed information for the Lower Lakes community.
SA SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie said there will be plenty of information at tonights community meeting at Milang.
"SES encourages members of the Lower Lakes community to attend the Milang community meeting tonight to get a better understanding of the flows expected in the coming weeks," he said.
"Thank you for the energy and commitment shown by our SES and emergency services personnel on the ground, who continue to work tirelessly for the community."
SA Health continues to warn against swimming and diving at Lake Bonney until further notice due to potentially harmful levels of blue green algae. Boating, fishing, canoeing and rowing are still permitted but people are advised to take extra care not to ingest the water.
Meanwhile, upstream at the border, water levels are continuing to drop significantly offering some hope they will recede below 60 gigalitres a day by early February.
In relation to current bans on activity on the river, the State Government yesterday announce it would section the river into eight zones so we can manage the restrictions in accordance with the level of risk in different areas.
Under the current restrictions, all recreational boating and aquatic activities on the River Murray between the SA border and Wellington are banned, including the use of any vessel, swimming and fishing is now prohibited.
SA Health has confirmed there is currently no evidence of increased microbial contamination, including E.coli in floodwaters entering Goolwa and nearby beaches.
This week, the Albanese and Malinauskas governments announced $126.25 million in further disaster assistance for communities hit by the devastating flooding.
An Emergency Relief Centre has now been opened at the Ramblers Football Club in Murray Bridge where, along with those already operating at Berri and Mannum, the public can access information and apply for support including financial relief and emergency accommodation.
People can call the Relief Information line on 1800 302 787 seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.
To view water levels at different locations along the river visit www.sa.gov.au
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event can call River Murray hotline on 1800 362 361 anytime.
UPDATE 9:00AM January 5
The State Government will open its third Emergency Relief Centre in Murray Bridge, for those whose principal place of residence has been affected by the River Murray Flood.
The Centre, located at the Ramblers Football Club, 1 Ramsay St, Murray Bridge opens at 9am on Thursday, 5 January 2023 and a range of support services will be available 9am to 5pm, seven days.
Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, who has recently visited the Mid Murray said that residents who find themselves dealing with loss, and now the clean up, should go to visit one of the relief centres to seek help.
"Like the other two relief centres operating in Berri and Mannum, this Murray Bridge relief centre is for anyone whose main residence has been affected by the floods and in need of outreach services," she said.
"This is an ongoing disaster facing communities all along the Murray River and people are not only dealing with the loss and hardship brought on by these flood events but are also starting to think about the clean-up.
"The concerns of our river communities are shared by the Malinauskas Government. Just as people upstream were encouraged to have an emergency plan in place and make their own accommodation arrangements in the first instance, we encourage people in the lower reaches to do the same. We are, of course, ready to help those who need it."
Services at the centres can assist with immediate needs such as:
The existing Berri and Mannum Emergency Relief Centres will continue to operate within the same hours. People can attend in person or call the Relief Information Line on 1800 302 787.
Human Services Minister Nat Cook said the state government understands the floodwaters are causing distress and damage to many South Australians' lives and livelihoods and continued to stand alongside river communities.
Emergency Relief Centres are part of the government's $51.6 million initial financial assistance package for River Murray communities, households and businesses impacted by large-scale flooding.
Disaster assistance responds to key issues raised as the community responds to rising river flows.
The package includes one-off Emergency Personal Hardship Grants, emergency accommodation assistance, business grants and tourism industry support.
So far, the Berri and Mannum emergency relief centres have assisted more than 1600 people in the flood impacted areas; more than 270 have received personal hardship grants; 60 people have received accommodation grants and 30 have received private rental assistance.
The State Government will continue to work with impacted communities and the Commonwealth Government to provide further assistance as required.
UPDATE 10:30AM January 4
The State Coordinator, Grant Stevens last night signed the first Emergency Management Direction in relation to the River Murray flood.
Emergency Management (River Murray) (No 1) Direction 2022 came into effect at 12AM on 4 January 2023.
The purpose of this Direction is to impose restrictions for certain activities in relation to the response and recovery operations to the River Murray flood emergency.
"While the direction reflects the current restrictions put in place by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, this Direction allows us to expand the safety and compliance capabilities in regards to not only the river, but the land around the river," State Coordinator Stevens said.
"The Department for Infrastructure and Transport directions which have been revoked, only referred to activities on the water, whereas this direction enables me to include levee banks and areas where water will eventually recede."
The Direction now prevents people from entering or remaining on a levee except if they are responding to an emergency, inspecting, conducting maintenance or repair.
"Police will continue to take an educational approach with the community, however this direction will allow us to have clear definitions of what is and is not acceptable behaviour on and around the flooded river," State Coordinator Stevens said.
However, if a person is found to breach the Emergency Management Act Direction they may receive an expiation notice of $1000, with the addition of the Victims of Crime Levy - or you may be referred to court.
This direction does not apply to officers of South Australia Police, the South Australian State Emergency Service, an employee of the Road and Marine Services Division of the Department for Infrastructure and Transport, any authorised officer, or any person directed to assist an authorised officer under the Act.
You cannot use a levee to secure a vessel.
The Direction allows people to enter the river for a permitted purpose, these include:
Note: You must wear a lifejacket equivalent to a level 50 standard or above if in the open area of a vessel of up to 12 metres in length
To ensure restrictions can be added and relaxed as the flood emergency subsides the river has been sectioned into eight zones - with those permitted to use the river subject to different restrictions.
The eight zones are as follows:
For full details go to SA.GOV.AU - River Murray Direction
UPDATE 8:00AM January 4
SASES and Mid Murray council have completed works on the stormwater network at Mannum.
Repair works on stormwater infrastructure at Mary Ann Reserve in Mannum is complete. The secondary levee at this location was completed yesterday which allowed repairs to broken stormwater infrastructure to occur today.
Additional damage to stormwater infrastructure has been found on Randell Street between the ferry landings and the Pretoria Hotel. Divers have plugged stormwater infrastructure to prevent further damage.
Mid Murray Council staff are monitoring the situation and further updates will be provided to the community if required.
The main levee has not breached and remains an effective barrier against rising floodwaters from the River Murray.
Heavy vehicles may continue to operate in this area.
All evacuation warnings remain current, and we will update these as the situation changes.
If you see any water coming up on the dry side of the levee which SASES are not aware of, please call 132 500.
UPDATE 8:00AM January 3
Agricultural levees downstream from Blanchetown have been impacted by the River Murray floods. Agricultural levees at Mypolonga, Toora, Mobilong, Cowirra, Wall Flat, Long Island and Long Flat have either been breached or overtopped.
We have observed that many of these agricultural levees are failing as the water overtops and the time between overtopping and levee failure varies depending on the age and condition of the levee. SASES expects several other agricultural levees to overtop and potentially fail as the peak travels downstream.
Water is expected to peak at Waikerie and Morgan between now and 7th January and between 4th - 13th January at Blanchetown, Swan Reach and Mannum. As the peak approaches, River Murray communities downstream from Blanchetown can expect further overtopping or breaches in the agricultural levees along the river.
Communities should expect to see and prepare for new areas of flooding.
Levees may become ineffective if water rises higher than the levee and overtops. The integrity of the levee is impaired by seepage from the foundation of the levee, seepage of floodwater around a pipe through the side of the bank. If any of these occur, the leave may weaken the levee and may result in sudden or partial levee failure.
Existing levees in the area will become further engaged and people are urged to be vigilant and inspect them on a regular basis. SASES urges people to enact their flood plan, move stock to higher ground and be aware of potential road closures and have an alternative route included in their plans.
If people see any defects or have concerns regarding the safety or integrity of their levee, they should contact the South Australian State Emergency Service on 132 500. SASES will issue warnings to areas based on the severity of impact from the levee failure.
The SASES have ground observers and other personnel in the area over the coming days and will continue with regular air reconnaissance of River Murray communities. Due to differences in topography and other geographical features, the height of the increased flows remains difficult to forecast.
Communities are advised to be prepared, stay up to date with the latest information and warnings and if a decision has been made to leave the area, leave early.
UPDATE 12:00PM January 2
Community Update - Long Island Levee at Murray Bridge
The SA State Emergency Service (SASES) advises that the Long Island and Swanport levees, located either side of Swanport Bridge at Murray Bridge has breached.
Water is flowing into the area behind the levee and may impact Bott Lane, Swanport.
Whilst no homes are likely to be impacted, residents and visitors to the area should be aware of, and comply with, any road closures for their own safety. Never drive through floodwater.
UPDATE 6:00PM December 30
This Flood Emergency Warning message is issued for Lower River Murray
Peak water flows have now passed Berri. Observed water levels are consistent with forecast heights. The River Murray is at Major Flood and the river will remain at these high levels for some weeks.
The peak is expected to reach Lock 1 at Blanchetown in the next 5 days, then remain at or near peak for at least a week.If you live in the warning area, you should now prepare for flooding.
Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may become flooded or isolated. You should consider leaving - if you remain in the area you may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.If you live on the edge of the warning area, you should use local knowledge to assess your risk and stay aware of your surroundings.
You should consider your trigger for leaving. As the situation worsens it may not be safe to go, or your road to safety may be under water.
It may be dangerous for emergency services to assist you.You should make arrangements now for where you will stay if you need to leave.
You should plan to stay with family, friends or find alternative accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.Flood water will remain in the area for many weeks.
If you plan to stay, have enough essentials such as food, water, fuel and medications, to ensure your own supply. Emergency services will not be able to re-supply you with such items.
What you should do:
For SES assistance phone 132 500. If the matter is life-threatening call 000 (triple zero).
If you are unable to find accommodation, call the Relief Information Line on 1800 302 787 where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
Check the Community Update on the SES website for further information.
Flow reports are available on the Department for Environment and Water website: https://www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/river-murray-floods
UPDATE: 8:00AM December 30
This Advice message is issued for Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum
The risk of flooding for parts of Mannum near Mary Ann Reserve has reduced. Floodwaters have been stabilised due to pumping operations so it is safe to return to properties adjacent to Mary Ann Reserve, as shown on the map below.
The main Mannum levee has not breached and remains an effective barrier against rising floodwaters from the River Murray.
The area of the reserve adjacent to the rowing club remains under an evacuation warning.You need to refer to any other SES or weather warnings.
You need to refer to any other SES or weather warnings.
What you should do:
This message was issued by the State Emergency Service.
UPDATE 8:30AM December 29
This Flood Emergency Warning message is issued for properties adjacent to the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum
Flooding is expected to impact the road to your property from flooding of the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum.
Due to a stormwater infrastructure failure there is a possibility the levee may fail.
Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may also become flooded.
You need to enact your flood emergency plan now.If you do not evacuate you may be isolated or flooded.It may be too dangerous for emergency services to assist you.
You need to evacuate immediately.
What you should do:
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you are unable to find accommodation, you can call the SA Relief Information line on 1800 302 787 (open 9am to 5pm 7 days a week) where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
UPDATE 9:00PM December 28
This Flood Watch and Act message is issued for properties adjacent to the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum
Flooding is expected to impact the road to your property from flooding of the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum due to a stormwater infrastructure failure.
This is not a levee failure.
Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may also become flooded.
You need to enact your flood emergency plan now.If you do not evacuate you may be isolated or flooded.It may be too dangerous for emergency services to assist you.
What you should do:
If your plan is to leave, or if you require time to leave, you should consider leaving now. Only leave if you are certain that the path is clear to a safer place.
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you are unable to find accommodation, you can call the SA Relief Information line on 1800 302 787 (open 9am to 5pm 7 days a week) where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
This Flood Emergency Warning message is issued for Cowirra opposite Mannum: Midday, December 28
Flooding is expected to cause isolation to your property within 24hrs due to deterioration and flooding of East Front Road and Hunter Road, Cowirra.
Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may also become flooded.
You need to evacuate now.
If you do not evacuate you may be isolated or flooded.It may be too dangerous for emergency services to assist you.
You need to evacuate immediately.
What you should do:
You should evacuate to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you are unable to find accommodation, an Emergency Relief Centre is open at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
The passenger ferry between Cowirra and Mannum and associated bus service will continue to run until 2pm today, 28th December 2022 and then will be closed until further notice
Updated 9.00AM December 28
After three days of hot weather in South Australia, a change is rolling through with possible thunderstorms forecast for parts of the state. This will bring relief from the heat but will also bring rain and gusty winds.
The South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) encourages members of the public across the state to monitor the weather warnings and to prepare to stay safe. This includes taking care on the roads and driving to the conditions, securing loose items around your property (such as trampolines), and not parking cars or other vehicles under trees or large branches.
With the River Murray flood peak making its way down the river, the SASES advises community members along the river to be mindful of the impact the windy conditions may have on river level heights. Gusty winds may cause some wave-like action, and some members of the community may see the impacts of these in their area.
If you see a levee defect, failure or water coming over a levee (otherwise known as 'overtopping') due to the storm activity, which is threatening your safety, call 132 500 for SASES assistance. Call Triple Zero (000) if it is a life threat.
Remember, do not drive, ride or walk through floodwaters.
Woodlane and Mypolonga
The SASES continues to monitor the situation at Woodlane and Mypolonga and are engaging with the community and council to ensure safety advice and up to date information can be provided.
The SASES asks the community to adhere to any road closures currently in place for your safety.
Trees may still drop their branches without warning, especially if the weather is windy. Don't let children climb or play under them and avoid parking or camping under large branches.
This message was issued by the State Emergency Service.
Health information:
Update 3:30PM December 27
Premier Peter Malinauskas has ensured residents along the River Murray that any person caught thieving from evacuated properties will be held accountable using the full powers of the law.
With the peak yet to hit the Mid Murray region, police have described as 'false' rumours of looting that have been circulated on social media.
Police assured residents there are extensive resources already in place across the Murraylands and Riverland regions to help with flood efforts, including boating patrols on the river to monitor compliance with the new banned water activities declaration.
The Premier today said that there have been 'no reports' of looting across the Murraylands or the Riverlands, but he didn't rule out the possibility that it may occur.
"I am aware of the threat of looting, and we certainly have seen evidence of that in the eastern states during their flooding crisis," he said.
"I can't think of a more reprehensible act than someone trying to exploit the disadvantage of others during an emergency of this nature."
He said if someone was stupid enough to engage in this type of crime, they ran the very real risk of being caught, and the punishment would be severe.
The social media rumours have been quashed by SAPOL as well, with no reports of such incidents occurring over the Christmas holiday.
"South Australia Police have additional police patrols in the Riverland and Murraylands to assist with the coordinated flood efforts and will be monitoring properties," a spokesperson said.
"Home owners need to take precautions to protect their valuables and properties, while also taking into account messaging from SES about preparation of their homes."
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the area is asked to report it to police immediately on 131444 or triple zero (000) in an emergency,
UPDATE 9:30PM December 26
This Flood Watch and Act message is issued for the communities of Woodlane and Mypolonga, north of Murray Bridge
The Mypolonga levee has failed near the intersection of North Bokara Road and Ibis Road, which is threatening your safety.
Water is flowing into the warning area.
The Mypolonga Township levee, running along Hannaford Terrace and North Bokara Road, is likely to become engaged.
There may be a risk to properties and roads in the warning area. SASES are monitoring the situation and ask that you stay away from the area for your safety.
There may be a need to evacuate. If the situation worsens, you may be isolated or flooded and it may not be safe to leave. It may be too dangerous for emergency services to assist you.
What you should do:
For SES assistance phone 132 500. If the matter is life-threatening call 000 (triple zero)
If your plan is to leave, or if you require time to leave, you should consider leaving now. Only leave if you are certain that the path is clear to a safer place.
This message was issued by the State Emergency Service.
Impacts in your area:
Monitor local conditions and tune in to your local ABC on a battery-powered radio for updates
UPDATE 3:50PM December 25
This Flood Emergency Warning message is issued for Bolto shack community near Mannum
Hunter Road near Haythorpe Reserve has been closed due to significant damage by rising flood waters. The Bolto shack community is now isolated. If you are in this area you can no longer leave by this road.
A total road closure will be in place by the end of today as it is expected that a section of Hunter Road will be completely washed away.
It is now unsafe to evacuate the area.
What you should do:
For SES assistance phone 132 500. If the matter is life-threatening call 000 (triple zero).
Register online with Register.Find.Reunite visit https://register.redcross.org.au/
Impacts in your area:
UPDATE 2.10PM December 22 - Flood peak to hit earlier than previously forecasted, will hit days after the new year.
The River Murray flood peak is expected to reach the Mid Murray by January 2, and down to Murray Bridge by January 4.
Flows peaked at Wentworth in New South Wales on Sunday, 300mm above the 1974 flood level and 100mm lower than the 1931 level.
The Flow forecasts from the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) remain unchanged at 190 to 220 gigalitres a day.
Joe Szakacs, Minister for Police and Emergency Services ensures Emergency Services will be available as Murraylands communities come face to face with the peak water height.
"We've been with you throughout the preparations for this, we'll be with you during this difficult holiday period and we'll be with you in the New Year," he said.
"The coming days are going to be extremely difficult for Riverland communities and the emergency services personnel that are there to protect them as the river nears its peak."
Drier conditions across the Murray Darling Basin provide some hope that the floodwaters may drop to under 150 GL/day by mid-January and under 100 GL/day by around the start of February.
People in flood risk areas are reminded to take action as river levels rise ahead of the expected peak and continue to monitor messages from Emergency Services.
Chris Beattie, SA SES Chief Officer reminds residents to look after one another, and keep an eye on new imposed restrictions for the safety of the community.
"The SASES continues to advise residents along the River Murray that if you think you might be at risk, to relocate early, rather than evacuate late," he said.
As we head into the Christmas and new year period, public safety remains the key priority for SASES. Look out for each other and follow the new water restrictions which are there to protect everyone."
All recreational boating and aquatic activities are now banned on the River Murray between the SA border and Wellington, including the use of any vessel, swimming and fishing is now prohibited.
These restrictions apply on all parts of the River Murray (including all creeks, tributaries, lakes, lagoons and other bodies of water connected to the River Murray.
The ban does not apply to activity related to work or employment (including tourist vessels piloted by professional staff); activity related to the access of fuel, food, drinking water, medical assistance, emergency aids or supplies (including sandbags); access to property; rendering emergency assistance or reducing risks to persons, animals or property.
UPDATE 2.00PM, December 21 A community update has been issued for the Toora area warning residents of a levee failure.
The SES have said there is a risk of flood waters threatening the safety of people in the area.
Currently there is a high risk of flooding for low lying areas of Toora Road, due to River Murray level rises and there is a chance residents may become flooded or isolated.
UPDATE 2PM, December 20 Effective immediately, non essential usage of the River Murray is prohibited.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said the closure will be in place for some time as levels continue to increase in the River Murray.
"Unfortunately as the water continues to peak, we're now at a point where we need to close the river to all non essential activity, so that is all motorised use of vessels but also non motorised as well, banning swimming, banning fishing activity, this is now in place from the border down to Wellington," Premier Malinauskas said.
Workers who are required to access the river to conduct work and residents who are accessing their properties have been assured they will still be allowed to do so.
UPDATE 11.30AM, December 20 A new Emergency Relief Centre is set to open at the Ramblers Football Club in Murray Bridge on January 5.
The centre will be open between 9am and 5pm seven days per week and Premier Peter Malinauskas said the opening comes as accessible support is the government's top priority.
"There's obviously one in the Riverland and one in Mannum, but on January 5 we'll be opening it here at the Ramblers Footy Club in Murray Bridge," Premier Malinauskas said.
"It'll open up from 9am on the morning of the 5th ahead of that peak coming through. So we are opening more of the Emergency Relief Centres and that's about being as accessible as possible."
UPDATE 1.45PM, December 19 As of December 19, over $600,000 worth of business support grants have been rolled out for River Murray businesses impacted by the current flood event.
So far, 36 Early Business Closure Grants and 28 Generator Grants have been approved to support a range of small businesses in tourism, retail trade, accommodation, food service, and other sectors impacted by floods.
Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said the State Government are doing all they can to support small and family businesses as they are impacted by the challenge of rising flood waters.
"We are continuing to meet with them to hear how they are coping and to see what else the government can do to support them through these difficult times," Mr Mullighan said.
Impacted business owners have also been offered up to 30 hours of free, independent and confidential financial counselling.
UPDATE 8.45AM, December 19 Residents in low lying areas of Tailem Bend, Jervois and Wellington must now prepare to evacuate due to the rising river levels.
As well as a prepare to evacuate notice, the SES have issued a prepare to isolate notice for Ponde following a levee breach that is expected to inundate properties.
Roads that may be impacted by the breach are Weidenhoper Road, Skinner Road, Reserve Parade, Kenny Road and Ponde Landing Road.
A prepare to isolate has been issued for Murrawong also as the levee is at risk of failing.
UPDATED 12.15PM, December 16 In new reports, the SES have issued a Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice for residents in low lying areas between Mypolonga and Tailem Bend, including Murray Bridge.
The SES said any residents forced to evacuate should try to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation and that they should make arrangements now for where they will stay when they need to leave.
They also said if people are unable to find accommodation, an Emergency Relief Centre is open at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
UPDATED 2.15PM, December 15 A Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice has officially been issued for Younghusband, Mannum, Caloote, Pompoota, and Mypolonga.
The SES said the closure of low lying areas comes as a response to constant rising river levels that may impact community safety.
They also said regardless of people's property's ability to withstand flood impacts there is a chance they may become flooded or isolated and that if they remain in their area they may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.
SES said people in the advised areas should prepare to evacuate now and that if the situation worsens it may not be safe to leave and too dangerous for emergency services to assist them.
UPDATED 12.30PM, December 15 Recent reports from the SES said support from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Defence Force have been deployed to assist river communities for the duration of the current flood event.
A rescue helicopter and crew from New South Wales will be based at Pallamana Airfield to support isolated individuals.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia have provided locations for displaced residents to house their pets for the duration of the flooding and if you do evacuate with your pet to bring it to the attention of the Emergency Relief Centres who will provide information and support accordingly.
The SES have advised residents or visitors to the river to not stand on or play around water levees as most of them are fully engaged and it is unsafe to do so.
UPDATED 8.30AM, December 15 A flood watch and act notice has been issued for Caurnamont, Purnong and Bowhill.
The SES has said that regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts there is a chance you may become flooded or isolated.
They have also said that if you remain in the area people may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.
The SES said people in the area should prepare to evacuate and that if the situation worsens it might not be safe to leave.
They said that it mighty almost be too dangerous for emergency services to assist.
People in Walker Flat have been told to evacuate immediately in an emergency flood warning issued by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, December 14.
Flooding was expected to isolate properties within the next 24 hours due to deterioration and flooding of the Angas Valley Road, Walker Flat.
The SES warning said there was a chance properties might also become flooded in the area, regardless of their flood readiness.
People have been warned that if they do not evacuate they might be isolated or flooded and it might be too dangerous for emergency services to help.
Residents leaving were advised to stay with family, friends or in alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
Anybody who was unable to find accommodation should head to the emergency relief centre at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum for help with support and emergency accommodation.
Track what is happening on the SES website:
