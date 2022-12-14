The Murray Valley Standard
Updated

Large sections of Hunter road washed away

Updated January 25 2023 - 12:38pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Sections of Hunter Road have washed away Picture: Sue Moore-Dolan/Coochie Crew

Both Hunter Road, and Angus Valley Road have sustained significant damage with multiple sections washed away to considerable depth on each road. Once the water has receded, assessments will be made to determine the best strategy for remediation.

