Levee failure in Toora, near Murray Bridge

Updated December 21 2022 - 2:35pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Levee failure in Toora, properties may be isolated or inundated. Picture by Sam Lowe

UPDATE 2.00PM, December 21 A community update has been issued for the Toora area warning residents of a levee failure.

