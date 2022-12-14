The Murray Valley Standard
Updated
Floods

Mannum Relief centre being moved to Randell street

Updated February 24 2023 - 10:09am, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mannum Relief Centre closing

(Photo - Mid Murray Council chief executive officer, Ben Scales, with Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, at the Mannum Football Club Emergency Relief Centre. Picture by Sam Lowe)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.