The Murray Valley Standard
Updated

Mid Murray communities told to prepare for flood peak expected by the weekend

Updated January 5 2023 - 5:39pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River Lane, Mannum before the peak is expected over the weekend. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Update 5:00PM January 5

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.