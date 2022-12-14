The Murray Valley Standard
Updated

Mypolonga, Murray Bridge and Tailem Bend low lying areas, prepare to evacuate now

Updated December 16 2022 - 12:42pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Residents from Mypolonga to Tailem Bend must prepare to evacuate from low lying areas. Picture supplied

UPDATED 12.15PM, December 16 In new reports, the SES have issued a Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice for residents in low lying areas between Mypolonga and Tailem Bend, including Murray Bridge.

