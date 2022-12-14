Peak to hit the Mid Murray a week earlier than expected

UPDATE 2.10PM December 22 - Flood peak to hit earlier than previously forecasted, will hit days after the new year.
The River Murray flood peak is expected to reach the Mid Murray by January 2, and down to Murray Bridge by January 4.
Flows peaked at Wentworth in New South Wales on Sunday, 300mm above the 1974 flood level and 100mm lower than the 1931 level.
The Flow forecasts from the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) remain unchanged at 190 to 220 gigalitres a day.
Joe Szakacs, Minister for Police and Emergency Services ensures Emergency Services will be available as Murraylands communities come face to face with the peak water height.
"We've been with you throughout the preparations for this, we'll be with you during this difficult holiday period and we'll be with you in the New Year," he said.
"The coming days are going to be extremely difficult for Riverland communities and the emergency services personnel that are there to protect them as the river nears its peak."
Drier conditions across the Murray Darling Basin provide some hope that the floodwaters may drop to under 150 GL/day by mid-January and under 100 GL/day by around the start of February.
People in flood risk areas are reminded to take action as river levels rise ahead of the expected peak and continue to monitor messages from Emergency Services.
Chris Beattie, SA SES Chief Officer reminds residents to look after one another, and keep an eye on new imposed restrictions for the safety of the community.
"The SASES continues to advise residents along the River Murray that if you think you might be at risk, to relocate early, rather than evacuate late," he said.
As we head into the Christmas and new year period, public safety remains the key priority for SASES. Look out for each other and follow the new water restrictions which are there to protect everyone."
All recreational boating and aquatic activities are now banned on the River Murray between the SA border and Wellington, including the use of any vessel, swimming and fishing is now prohibited.
These restrictions apply on all parts of the River Murray (including all creeks, tributaries, lakes, lagoons and other bodies of water connected to the River Murray.
The ban does not apply to activity related to work or employment (including tourist vessels piloted by professional staff); activity related to the access of fuel, food, drinking water, medical assistance, emergency aids or supplies (including sandbags); access to property; rendering emergency assistance or reducing risks to persons, animals or property.
Stay informed:
UPDATE 2.00PM, December 21 A community update has been issued for the Toora area warning residents of a levee failure.
The SES have said there is a risk of flood waters threatening the safety of people in the area.
Currently there is a high risk of flooding for low lying areas of Toora Road, due to River Murray level rises and there is a chance residents may become flooded or isolated.
Stay informed:
UPDATE 2PM, December 20 Effective immediately, non essential usage of the River Murray is prohibited.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said the closure will be in place for some time as levels continue to increase in the River Murray.
"Unfortunately as the water continues to peak, we're now at a point where we need to close the river to all non essential activity, so that is all motorised use of vessels but also non motorised as well, banning swimming, banning fishing activity, this is now in place from the border down to Wellington," Premier Malinauskas said.
Workers who are required to access the river to conduct work and residents who are accessing their properties have been assured they will still be allowed to do so.
UPDATE 11.30AM, December 20 A new Emergency Relief Centre is set to open at the Ramblers Football Club in Murray Bridge on January 5.
The centre will be open between 9am and 5pm seven days per week and Premier Peter Malinauskas said the opening comes as accessible support is the government's top priority.
"There's obviously one in the Riverland and one in Mannum, but on January 5 we'll be opening it here at the Ramblers Footy Club in Murray Bridge," Premier Malinauskas said.
"It'll open up from 9am on the morning of the 5th ahead of that peak coming through. So we are opening more of the Emergency Relief Centres and that's about being as accessible as possible."
UPDATE 1.45PM, December 19 As of December 19, over $600,000 worth of business support grants have been rolled out for River Murray businesses impacted by the current flood event.
So far, 36 Early Business Closure Grants and 28 Generator Grants have been approved to support a range of small businesses in tourism, retail trade, accommodation, food service, and other sectors impacted by floods.
READ MORE ON FLOODING:
Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said the State Government are doing all they can to support small and family businesses as they are impacted by the challenge of rising flood waters.
"We are continuing to meet with them to hear how they are coping and to see what else the government can do to support them through these difficult times," Mr Mullighan said.
Impacted business owners have also been offered up to 30 hours of free, independent and confidential financial counselling.
UPDATE 8.45AM, December 19 Residents in low lying areas of Tailem Bend, Jervois and Wellington must now prepare to evacuate due to the rising river levels.
As well as a prepare to evacuate notice, the SES have issued a prepare to isolate notice for Ponde following a levee breach that is expected to inundate properties.
Roads that may be impacted by the breach are Weidenhoper Road, Skinner Road, Reserve Parade, Kenny Road and Ponde Landing Road.
A prepare to isolate has been issued for Murrawong also as the levee is at risk of failing.
UPDATED 12.15PM, December 16 In new reports, the SES have issued a Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice for residents in low lying areas between Mypolonga and Tailem Bend, including Murray Bridge.
The SES said any residents forced to evacuate should try to stay with family, friends or alternate accommodation and that they should make arrangements now for where they will stay when they need to leave.
They also said if people are unable to find accommodation, an Emergency Relief Centre is open at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum where support and emergency accommodation can be arranged.
UPDATED 2.15PM, December 15 A Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice has officially been issued for Younghusband, Mannum, Caloote, Pompoota, and Mypolonga.
The SES said the closure of low lying areas comes as a response to constant rising river levels that may impact community safety.
READ MORE ON FLOODING:
They also said regardless of people's property's ability to withstand flood impacts there is a chance they may become flooded or isolated and that if they remain in their area they may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.
SES said people in the advised areas should prepare to evacuate now and that if the situation worsens it may not be safe to leave and too dangerous for emergency services to assist them.
UPDATED 12.30PM, December 15 Recent reports from the SES said support from New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Defence Force have been deployed to assist river communities for the duration of the current flood event.
A rescue helicopter and crew from New South Wales will be based at Pallamana Airfield to support isolated individuals.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia have provided locations for displaced residents to house their pets for the duration of the flooding and if you do evacuate with your pet to bring it to the attention of the Emergency Relief Centres who will provide information and support accordingly.
The SES have advised residents or visitors to the river to not stand on or play around water levees as most of them are fully engaged and it is unsafe to do so.
UPDATED 8.30AM, December 15 A flood watch and act notice has been issued for Caurnamont, Purnong and Bowhill.
The SES has said that regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts there is a chance you may become flooded or isolated.
They have also said that if you remain in the area people may become trapped without water, power and other essential services.
The SES said people in the area should prepare to evacuate and that if the situation worsens it might not be safe to leave.
They said that it mighty almost be too dangerous for emergency services to assist.
People in Walker Flat have been told to evacuate immediately in an emergency flood warning issued by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, December 14.
Flooding was expected to isolate properties within the next 24 hours due to deterioration and flooding of the Angas Valley Road, Walker Flat.
The SES warning said there was a chance properties might also become flooded in the area, regardless of their flood readiness.
READ MORE ON FLOODING:
People have been warned that if they do not evacuate they might be isolated or flooded and it might be too dangerous for emergency services to help.
Residents leaving were advised to stay with family, friends or in alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
Anybody who was unable to find accommodation should head to the emergency relief centre at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum for help with support and emergency accommodation.
Track what is happening on the SES website:
Sign up for our newsletters and breaking news emails
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.