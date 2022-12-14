The Murray Valley Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Floods
Updated

Low oxygenated water expected to flow into South Australia within the next week

Updated March 22 2023 - 10:45am, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 10am March 22

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.