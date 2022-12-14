The Murray Valley Standard
Updated

Princes Highway being monitored as flood peak approaches Tailem Bend and Meningie

Updated January 11 2023 - 2:49pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Peter Malinauskas with Treasurer Stephen Mulligan with volunteer members of the Meals on Wheels in Tailem Bend on Monday. Picture: Lauren Thomson

UPDATE 2:00 PM January 11

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.