The Murray Valley Standard
Updated

Residents from Younghusband to Mypolonga, prepare to evacuate

Updated December 15 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Younghusband, Mannum, Caloote, Pompoota, and Mypolonga, prepare to evacuate now. Picture supplied

UPDATED 2.15PM, December 15 A Flood Watch and Act Prepare to Evacuate notice has officially been issued for Younghusband, Mannum, Caloote, Pompoota, and Mypolonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.