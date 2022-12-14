The Murray Valley Standard
River Murray Emergency officially revoked

Updated February 9 2023 - 2:32pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
River Murray Emergency Management Declaration revoked, restrictions still apply

Update: 2PM, Thursday, February 9 At 12pm today, the Emergency Management Declaration was revoked effective immediately.

