River Murray peak hits the lower lakes earlier than predicted

Updated January 12 2023 - 4:48pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs at Thursday's flood update. Murray Valley Standard/Victor Harbor Times the only local media in attendance. Picture: Lauren Thomson

The River Murray peak flow has now reached the Lower Lakes after passing through Mannum on 7 January, Murray Bridge on the 9 January and Wellington on 11 January.

