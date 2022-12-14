The Murray Valley Standard
Breaking

Walkers Flat residents told to evacuate as emergency flood warning issued

Updated December 14 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The evacuation area announced by the SES on Wednesday night. Picture SES

People in Walker Flat have been told to evacuate immediately in an emergency flood warning issued by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, December 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.