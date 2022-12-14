People in Walker Flat have been told to evacuate immediately in an emergency flood warning issued by the State Emergency Service on Wednesday, December 14.
Flooding was expected to isolate properties within the next 24 hours due to deterioration and flooding of the Angas Valley Road, Walker Flat.
The SES warning said there was a chance properties might also become flooded in the area, regardless of their flood readiness.
People have been warned that if they do not evacuate they might be isolated or flooded and it might be too dangerous for emergency services to help.
Residents leaving were advised to stay with family, friends or in alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
Anybody who was unable to find accommodation should head to the emergency relief centre at the Mannum Football Club, Belvedere Ave, Mannum for help with support and emergency accommodation.
