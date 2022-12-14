The Murray Valley Standard
Updated
Floods

Wellington levee breached

Updated February 3 2023 - 4:00pm, first published December 15 2022 - 9:28am
Wellington levee has been breached and water is flowing into the area behind it. Picture by William Bailey

Update - 3.22pm, Friday, February 3 The South Australian State Emergency Service has warned residents of Wellington that the levee has been breached.

