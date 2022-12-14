The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Update of Flood Information predicts that flood levels will not reach 1956 levels

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:56am, first published December 14 2022 - 10:00pm
Leanne Schmidt, SES South Region Commander speaking to residents who attended the information night

Dozens attended the Murray Bridge Community Flood Meeting held by the State Emergency Services (SES) in preparation for next months expected flood peak.

