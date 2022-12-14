Dozens attended the Murray Bridge Community Flood Meeting held by the State Emergency Services (SES) in preparation for next months expected flood peak.
Up to 180 gigalitres a day is already flowing along the river across Victorian border, and flooding now being seen in neighbouring Riverland communities with water flow now being predicted to peak at 220 gigalitres a day.
Leanne Schmidt, SES operations incident controller & SA SES Commander of the South Region reiterated information that came last week, about the high-flow event that is due in the Mid Murray region in the new year.
"From a SES perspective, we were aware there was going to be a high-flow event, from around June-July this year, and started to plan for that high flow event," she said.
"Which gradually increased with more rain and weather happening over the border, it's become quite a moderate flood."
Later during question time Mrs Schmidt said that the current predications meant that the flood waters were not expected to reach the historic 1956 flood level.
"It is not predicted to be as big as 56'," she said.
"56' was bigger, that was 341 gigalitres over the border, while are anticipating between 190 and 220 gigalitres. So, 56' was a lot bigger and we are very much hoping that isn't going to be the case."
Concerned residents and the public were also given the opportunity to listen to the various information available to them by various Government agencies, and SA Water about preparing their properties and what needs to be done now in order to be safe and fully prepared.
SES community officer, Karen Woodcock lead the meeting, supported by Michael Sedgman CEO of Murray Bridge Council, Tony Davis from Housing SA, Barbara Cowey from Primary Industries and Regions South Australia (PIRSA), Joshua Zugajev from SA Water, Cam Daniel from SA Power Networks and Toni Scarlett from the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT).
The Department of Environment and Water (DEW) were unable to attend the meeting, but Leanne Schmidt did read out their script about the changes in the flow predictions, and the various reasons that the data had changed.
Michael Sedgmen, CEO of Murray Bridge Council thanked the public for turning up to the event, to share information and to work collaboratively as the Flood waters begin to rise in the region. He went onto telling the public about the Council's main role in the coming high-flow event.
"One of our key priorities is to provide you the best available and up-to-date advice or that we can direct you to that advice," he said.
Another priority of Council stated by Mr Sedgman was to protect relevant council infrastructure, as seen by the Murray Bridge Rowing club with the newly built Defencell wall and the newly built and yet to be finished levee at Mypolonga.
Safety for the community being another top priority for the Council with expected road closures and closing of some infrastructure to expected over the Christmas period and into the New Year.
"Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue to close facilities, infrastructure and roads. We know that closing roads and facilities will impact those in our community, who may use those. But we ask for patience, it is ultimately for your own safety," Mr Sedgman said.
Council will continually provide updated information via their website and relevant social media to the community and public when these closures may occur.
Due to change in the prediction of the peak, Murray Bridge Council has reorganised their resources as per advice and opted for the Visitor Information centre to remain open over the busy period.
"To ensure we can support our community with information, guidence and direction, accordingly our Visitor information centre will remain open over the Christmas and New Year period, with Christmas day being the one exemption. Through out that period, we will have council staff supporting the visitor information team, who will be available to address any questions or concerns you may have in relation to the high river event," Mr Sedgman said.
Residents in the Mid Murray area should still actively pay attention to relevant emergency services announcements as conditions and estimates may change in the future
